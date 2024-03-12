Former Nigerian Super Eagles boss José Peseiro is showing interest in the Kaizer Chiefs job amid links to offers in Morrocco and Egypt

The Portuguese coach is on a list that includes local and foreign options to take over from current interim Kaizer Chiefs boss, Cavin Johnson

Ex-Amakhosi defender Dominic Isaacs feels hiring an expensive coach such as Peseiro is not the solution for the underperforming Soweto side

Portuguese manager José Peseiro is a candidate to replace current Kaizer Chiefs boss Cavin Johnson. Image: Carlos Rodrigues / Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

After leading Nigeria to the African Cup of Nations final, José Peseiro has shown interest in becoming the new boss of Kaizer Chiefs next season.

The Portuguese manager left the Nigeria post at the start of March 2024, and according to reports, he identified Chiefs as his next destination.

Interest from other countries in José Peseiro

A source told Soccer Laduma:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

“José Peseiro is a highly qualified coach who can do a good job at a big team like Chiefs. He is interested in the job and coaching in the PSL is something he has always thought about. There are interested clubs in the coach from Morocco and Egypt, but he would like to come to South Africa in his next move.”

Super Eagles fans showed their appreciation for the work Peseiro done with the national team since taking over in 2022 under this tweet:

Current Chiefs boss Cavin Johnson is expected to return to his development role next season as the Soweto Giants continue their search for a new boss with a list that includes current senior Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Manqoba Mngqithi.

Kaizer Chiefs players must step up

Former Amakhosi defender Dominic Issacs though believes hiring a high-profile coach to replace current caretaker Cavin Johnson will not bring success to the Soweto club.

Last weekend, Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking Soweto Derby loss to Orlando Pirates that left fans, including TV personality .

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Isaacs said:

"Not even Pep [Guardiola] or Jose [Mourinho] can change things at Chiefs instantly now. It's the players who should change the approach. They should give all that they have for the team and start scoring goals to win games.”

Foreign options could prove a costly error for Amakhosi

Besides local names such as Mngqithi, the list also includes former Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Brazilian mentor Alexandre Gallo.

"So, why bring in coaches who will be expensive for nothing? Let's forget any of those three foreigners and concentrate on what the problem is. I don't think the problem is with the coaching staff at all. There is something beyond just playing that needs to be sorted out to bring things to normal again.”

Rising Kaizer Chiefs star's salary reveal

If Peseiro becomes the new boss at Kaizer Chiefs, one player he can look forward to is rising star Mduduzi Shabalala, who recently shared his salary with Mzansi as per Briefly News.

The 20-year-old was born and bred and Soweto and while he supported Orlando Pirates as a boy, he is committed to becoming a star for the Amakhosi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News