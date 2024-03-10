Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs had a faceoff at FNB Stadium, and it was an epic Soweto Derby clash

Orlando Pirates played Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium with TV personality Jessica Motaung watching. The Soweto Derby was a nail-biting soccer match, as there were five goals in total between the teams in the game.

Soccer fans were raving about the clash at the Soweto Derby. Jessica Motaung became a trending topic after she was emotional at the game.

Jessica Motaung overcome with emotion at Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates played against Kaizer Chiefs, and they were victorious. Pirates won 3-2, and Jessica Motaung was devastated.

In a video shared by , she can be seen holding a child with tears streaming down her face. Watch the clip below:

South Africa reacts to Jessica Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs fans thought Jessica was getting a taste of what they go through regularly. The video of her emotions also touched online users.

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"Hawu shame, she can always come to the other side! Muhle noma ekhala."

@TheGeopol remarked:

"Now she feels our pain, Kaizer Chiefs has been abusing the support base for far too long now, something's gotta give."

@Dingswayo_N agreed:

"At least now they feel the same pain the fans feel."

@uMaster_Sandz admired her:

"She’s the most hardworking member in the @KaizerChiefs brand…. Massive respect to her."

@NtateWilliams insisted:

"She must come to Pirates. This team is not good for her."

@siphiwehadebe6 was upset:

"We don't care about her tears, we spend our money while they don't spend anything. In fact, they gain more money, my wish now is for this team to mot to get any silverware till 2040 at least, so they can feel what we feel as supporters."

@sgigaba argued:

"@KaizerChiefs needs to get professional management and get rid of all the Motaungs in management positions or sell the club while it still has value. The Motaung family had run out of ideas."

@NdivhuwoMM saw the bright side:

"At least Jessica seems to care, the other ones it's just vibes."

@phillibeck advised:

"She must buy more players. Most Chiefs players look tired and behave like they are doing charity. Yesterday's game was very open, but Chiefs players very very lazy. I feel sorry for h,er but she is smiling deep down money came in yesterday, a lot."

Itu Khune walking on coals while Bucs shine

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs' clash for the Soweto Derby left soccer fans enthralled. Thembinkosi Lorch and Patrick Maswanganyi had peeps buzzing after the teams' clash at FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs fans turned their sights to longtime goalkeeper Itu Khune after the Soweto Derby match. Netizens complimented Patrick Maswanganyi but people had divided opinions about Thembinkosi Lorch.

Orlando Pirates were in need of a win against Kaizer Chiefs as they were three points behind in the PSL League. The Bucs were succesful and beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0.

