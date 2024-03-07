Coach José Riveiro said his Orlando Pirates players did not apply themselves after a midweek draw against Cape Town Spurs saw them drop a place in the log

Riveiro wants his side to be more brave, dynamic and more active ahead of the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on 9 March 2024

Amakhosi coach Cavin Johnson believes his team will head into the derby on a more positive note than their Soweto rivals

Orlando Pirates suffered a setback in their push for a CAF Champions League spot after drawing against Cape Town Spurs, but they have little time to recover with Kaizer Chiefs waiting for another chapter of the on Saturday.

Full commitment needed for entire match

Pirates coach José Riveiro said his side yet again wasted chances during their draw on Wednesday night which saw them drop to fifth on the log.

Speaking to SuperSport after the 1-1 draw with Cape Town Spurs, Riveiro said:

“We were not aggressive in the pressing, we allowed them to run comfortably in the transition every time they have the opportunity. We didn’t apply ourselves in the whole first half and in the second half I don’t know, we were just waiting for the goal to attack again.”

Coach calls for quick improvement in a few days

Ahead of the Soweto Derby on Saturday, Riveiro added his side needs to be more proactive.

“We need to be more brave, more dynamic much more active. I’m not speculating the result because it’s not the first time that this has happened to us, it seems we didn’t learn so much from the last time. We have two days to prepare for the next game and we’re coming."

Kaizer Chiefs heading into derby on positive note

While Pirates dropped points midweek, their Soweto counterparts enter the game with more momentum after Chiefs’ recent 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows.

According to a report on IOL, Amakhosi mentor Cavin Johnson said after the win over Arrows:

“We are back, back on track! We gained three points, whereas last week, we lost two points. We are okay. We just must go on and fight for the next game.”

Fans show mixed feelings ahead of Soweto Derby

See what netizens had to say ahead of the anticipated Derby on 9 March:

Marvelous Mahlangu has his doubts things will turn around for Orlando Pirates

"I don't see any improvement from our couch. When he started at Pirates, we played much better with a purpose and direction, but now hayi."

Thabo Phomane called for more aggression in the Soweto Derby:

"These two teams must stop going into the match with only defensive mentality but attacking and scoring goals. The derby is boring these days, we spend time and money just to watch a boring 0:0 or 1:0 result, and this coach is not make-sure, too much quality at his disposal but fails to select the right squad."

Maqhawe Nxumalo showed his support for Kaizer Chiefs:

"Let get our 3 points, boys."

Vuyo Mkhonto Mazibuko thinks the derby will be a breeze:

"Easy match."

