Kaizer Chief's goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, is facing uncertainty as his contract with the team ends

The team might want to offer him a position beyond his playing days, but after his recent suspension, things are shaky

Another soccer team, Sekhukhune United, might offer the goalkeeper a playing contract

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune's future is up for discussion as his contract with Kaizer Chiefs draws to an end.

The team's longest-serving player and Club captain was given his last contract last year. It is set to end in June 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs might offer Itu a contract beyond his playing days

According to a statement issued by Amakhosi in 2023, they would love to have him involved in training and preparations for matches. They would also not mind if he took the coaching and ambassadorial role working with the marketing division at the Club.

“It is remarkable that Itu, at the age of 36, has been with Chiefs for over 20 years. It speaks to his love for the game, dedication, hard work and commitment because very few achieve this feat," says Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr.

However, it is not clear if the team still feels the same after the player attended training under the influence of alcohol, resulting in his suspension.

Another soccer team shows interest in the goalkeeper

According to Soccer Laduma, another team, Sekhukhune United, may be interested in offering Khune a playing contract, but this heavily depends on how serious they are about him and if Amakhosi still wants to keep him in another position beyond his playing days and, ultimately, Khune himself.

Itumeleng Khune baggs a new job at national broadcast, SABC

In another story, Briefly News reported about Khune landing a job at the SABC as a sports analyst.

The goalie has started his duties at the much-loved sports show and is ecstatic about his new role. He took to social media to share pictures from his debut and penned a letter of gratitude to the broadcaster and his new colleagues. In one photo, he stood next to Doctor Khumalo, Andile Dlamini and Thabo Senong. The news got soccer fans excited.

