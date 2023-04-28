A beautiful albino has got many praising her as she danced freely in a video that has stirred massive reactions online

Many people thronged the lady's comment section on TikTok and had nice things to say about her beautiful skin and curviness

The lady, who models her TikTok videos around dance, said she was happy to be back on the platform after a brief pause

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A beautiful albino lady (@lallymadia) made a video that showed her dancing with much joy as amapiano beats played in the background.

Words written on the video read, "I'm back". She was wearing fitted jeans and a small top which showed off her curves.

People praised the lady's moves. Photo source: @lallymadia

Source: UGC

Albino lady with cool moves

The curvy lady backed the camera as she whined her waist and made some cool moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many people in the lady's comment section swooned over her beauty. They mentioned that her skin glowed despite being an albino.

The lady's hand and waist moves also stirred massive reactions online. A look at her TikTok page showed that she always dances.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise albino

The lady's video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 13,000 likes at the time of this publication.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@omodano said:

"See perfect skin. It's giving I want to marry her vibe."

@theodoreodame said:

"Wonderfully beautiful."

@edmundadjeidarko said:

"I miss you so much welcome back."

@user6599360545107 said:

"You are doing well."

@frankowusu630 asked:

"Can his lady get married to me please?"

@Mark said:

"Albinos the sweet girl see backside nah."

Albino model impresses Lizzo for rocking Afro, Alexis Carey's viral pic impresses fans

In another story, Briefly News reported that you know you must be gone viral on TikTok if award-winning musician Lizzo comments on your post. That was the case for Alexis Carey, who stays in Florida, USA.

The model shared a hair tutorial on how she gets the ultimate afro, and the video is sitting with over 6.5 million views. The 23-year-old living with albinism rocked the hairstyle. Alexis is widely known for rocking a blonde afro, and peeps are here for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng