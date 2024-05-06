Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela is one of many South Africans who disapproved of the DA’s Election campaign advert.

The video shared on the Democratic Alliance’s social media pages shows the burning of the South African flag

Madonsela said that while she may understand the intent, the party could’ve used other ways to share its message

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was one of the voices who disapproved of the DA advert with a burning South African flag. Images: Lulama Zenzile/Foto24/Gallo Images and Stock Image

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said the DA's Election campaign advert, with a burning of the SA flag, can be interpreted as disrespectful and disloyal to a symbol that is synonymous with the triumph against apartheid.

Thuli Madonsela on DA Election advert

Madonesela was one of the many citizens who commented on ’s post on X of its promotional reel ahead of the 29 May 2024 General Election:

In her response to the ad on X, @ThuliMadonsela3 said that while she could understand the intention, the party could’ve used other metaphoric symbols to share its message:

“I just can’t help a nagging feeling that the designer of the campaign may be harbouring unconscious rage against our flag and what it symbolises.”

South Africans in disbelief over the burning of the flag

The former Public Protector wasn’t the only South African to disagree with the DA’s approach in creating the advert.

@Sisi_Sasha asked:

“Is burning the flag not illegal?”

@take0utcoffees was in disbelief:

“you cannot be serious…”

@EV_Trapper pointed out:

“Whoever told you that burning the South African flag was a good idea should be fired. Sincerely, in the USA, if you did this, you would be shamed & lose a significant amount of votes, if not all. You never disrespect the flag because of what it stands for and those who died fighting for it.”

@_BlackZA wondered:

“Y'all sat and agreed this was right?”

@Nelisiwe94 questioned:

can’t believe what I just sawburning our flag?

Thuli Madonsela urges South Africans to reject Jacob Zuma

Briefly News reported that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela called on South Africans not to vote for corrupt officials.

Mandosela asked citizens to be wise as they headed to the polls and considered the corruption scandals linked to the candidates.

She said if the likes of former president Jacob Zuma were to be brought back to public office, they would bring the country to total collapse.

