South African coat of arms and flag: meaning of symbols and colours (images)

One of the national symbols in many countries across the world is the flag and the coat of arms. Each country has a unique flag with a meaning or deep history. The South African coat of arms and the national flag are the main national symbols of South Africa.

What is the symbolism of the South African flag? The South African flag represents the country even when the name is not used. It is a national symbol that shows the rest of the world that South Africans form a united national community. Have a look at the South African flag images, the coat of arms, and their specific meaning.

South African coat of arms meaning of symbols

The present South African national coat of arms was introduced on Freedom Day, the 27th of April 2000. The motto ǃke e꞉ ǀxarra ǁke is written in the Khoisan language meaning diverse people unite.

These elements on the coat of arms are arranged harmoniously to draw attention to the shield and complete the foundation's lower oval shape.

The motto: It addresses each effort to harness the unity between thought and action.

It addresses each effort to harness the unity between thought and action. The ears of wheat: An emblem of fertility, it also symbolises the idea of germination, growth, and the feasible development of any potential.

An emblem of fertility, it also symbolises the idea of germination, growth, and the feasible development of any potential. Elephant tusks: Symbolise wisdom, strength, moderation, and eternity.

Symbolise wisdom, strength, moderation, and eternity. The shield: Display of identity and spiritual defence.

Display of identity and spiritual defence. The human figures: Used as inspiration for the human figures on the shield.

Used as inspiration for the human figures on the shield. The spear and knobkierie: A dual symbol of defense and authority. It represents the powerful legs of the secretary bird.

The South African flag project

What are the three flags on the old South African flag? Before the current ensign became a national symbol in 1994, other flags were used in the colonial era.

Between 1902 and 1910, South Africa fell under the British Union pennant after the British took over the Natal, Cape, Orange Free State, and Zuid-Afrikaanse Republiek colonies. Each of the territories was allowed to have a colonial ensign as per the British rules and traditions.

From 1910 to 1928, the South African colonies got new South African flags, but the British Union ensign was still recognised as the main symbol of unity. The blue and red ensigns were used for both government and merchant operations.

In 1924, the British Union Ensign stopped being used. It was replaced with the old South African ensign used until 1994. The old ensign was adopted on the 31st of May 1928. It was based on the Prince's Flag and had orange, white, and blue horizontal stripes.

In the middle of the white stripe were smaller flags of the British Union, Orange Free State, and Transvaal Vierkleur.

Is the old South African flag illegal? On the 21st of August 2019, a court restricted the free display of the apartheid ensign because it was a vivid symbol of white supremacy and black disenfranchisement and suppression. The court further stated that the old pennant celebrates the apartheid era characterised by racial oppression, segregation, and dehumanisation of the African population.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation had filed a lawsuit saying that the display of the old ensign was equivalent to hate speech, harassment, and discrimination against black people.

What do the colours of the South African flag stand for?

The current South African flag was flown for the first time on the 27th of April 1994. Frederick Brownell, the then State Herald of the country, designed it. It replaced the old flag that had been in use since 1928.

How many colours are in the SA flag? A picture of the South African flag has six different colours that do not necessarily have a vital meaning. What do the colours of the flag mean?

Green: This colour symbolises the natural wealth of the country.

This colour symbolises the natural wealth of the country. Black: It symbolises the African people.

It symbolises the African people. White: This colour represents peace.

This colour represents peace. Gold: It shows the mineral resources that are found beneath the soil.

It shows the mineral resources that are found beneath the soil. Blue and Red

When asked to define the SA colours of the flag, it is necessary to note that the green, black, and gold colours are also part of the African National Congress flag. Blue, red and white feature in the current flags of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Blue and white were also featured in the old flag.

The South African pennant is rectangular. The length is one and a half times longer than its width. It has all six colours that are listed above. It features a band in the shape of the letter Y. The shape symbolises the coming together of the different elements within the country, which lead to national unity.

There are different events where this South African emblem of unity is flown, especially during official government functions. The government has specific rules and guidelines that guide how the ensign is displayed in different stations.

It is, therefore, important for every citizen and resident of the country to familiarise themselves with the Government Notice 510 that was gazetted on the 8th of June 2001. The notice applies to all official flag stations countrywide.

The South African coat of arms and the national flag is the main heraldic emblem of South Africa. It is a symbol of national cohesion and unity.

