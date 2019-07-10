Mines in South Africa with pictures, locations and industry in 2023

Mining companies in South Africa are a significant source of foreign exchange and employment. The country has many mineral reserves, and exploiting them is key to its economic growth and post-pandemic recovery strategy. Different mines in South Africa produced different minerals, each with a unique value in society.

A picture of a gold mine. Photo: @Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

There are numerous mines in South Africa. The Government of South Africa and various private companies have invested in mining activities in the country. These activities have created job opportunities for locals and contributed significantly to the country's economic growth.

Mines in South Africa in 2023

A look at the map of mines in South Africa reveals that they are spread across different provinces in the country. Presently, the nation is relying on the mining industry and other key sectors to make a full economic recovery post the Cocid-19 pandemic.

Below is a look at different mines in the country. They are run by different local and international companies.

Coal mines in South Africa

An aerial view of an open-pit coal mining plant. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Did you know coal constitutes about 72% of the total primary energy supply in South Africa? It is a sedimentary rock formed from the consolidation of vegetation between other rocks. It forms due to the effects of pressure and heat over millions of years.

The country’s coal resources rank fifth in the world. South Africa has total recoverable reserves estimated at 66.7 billion tons. Below is a list of coal mines in the country.

Mine Location Years founded Arnot mine Mpumalanga 1975 Goedgevonden Mine Mpumalanga 1998 Grootegeluk Coal Mine Limpopo 1980 Iyanda Mine Emalahleni - Kriel Mine Mpumalanga 1975 Leeuwpan Mine Mpumalanga 1989 Matla Mine Mpumalanga 1978 Mafube coal Mpumalanga 2004 Mafube joint venture (JV)2 Mpumalanga 2020 New Clydesdale Mine Mpumalanga 1949 New Vaal Mine Vereeniging, Free State 1985 North Block Complex Mine Mpumalanga 2014 Syferfontein Mine Secunda, Mpumalanga 1993 Tshikondeni mine Limpopo 1984 Vele Coal Mine Limpopo 2009 Wolvekrans Middelburg Complex Mine Middelburg 1982

Gold mines in South Africa

A dump truck at a gold mine being loaded. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In 1886, prospectors saw the existence of a belt of gold-bearing reefs in present-day Johannesburg. Since then, the country has exploited this precious mineral.

Did you know over 50% of all gold reserves are found in South Africa? The Witwatersrand Basin is the largest gold resource in the world. Today, the country produces only 4.2% of the world’s gold.

Gold is one of the precious metals that earns the country a lot of money in foreign exchange. The country has 86 gold mines. Below is a list of the top 10 gold mines in Johannesburg and other parts of the nation.

Mine Location Year founded Mponeng Gold Mine Gauteng late 1800s South Deep Gold Mine Gauteng 1961 Kusasalethu Gold Mine (formerly Elandsrand) Gauteng 1952 Blyvooruitzicht Gold Mine Gauteng 1937 Kloof Gold Mine The Witwatersrand Basin 1934 East Driefontein Gold Mine Johannesburg 1898 Barberton Mines Complex Mpumalanga 1886 Buffelsfontein Mine Free State 1954 Moab Khotsong Gold Mine Gauteng 2003 Target Gold Mine Free State 2002

Iron ore mines in South Africa

South Africa is the fifth largest exporter of iron ore globally. In 2020, it exported $4.06B in iron ore. Iron ores are rocks and minerals from which metallic iron can be extracted. Below are the three primary sources of this mineral in the country.

Mine Location Year founded Khumani Mine Northern Cape 2007 Beeshoek Mine Northern Cape 1964 Sishen Mine Kathu, Northern Cape 1953

Copper mines in South Africa

An aerial view of an enormous copper mine at Palabora in South Africa. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

In 2018, the country's mine production of copper was 48,100 metric tonnes. The number is said to have gone higher since then. In 2021, 40,281 tonnes were produced. Below are the main sources of copper in the country.

Mine Location Year founded Palabora Mine Phalaborwa, Limpopo 1956 Mogalakwena Mine Mokopane, Limpopo 1993 Nkomati Mine Near Machadodorp, Mpumalanga 1997 Rustenburg Complex Rustenburg, North West 1929 Bafokeng-Rasimone Platinum Mine Rustenburg, North West 1999

Platinum mines in South Africa

Underground platinum and chrome mining tunnels and mining equipment vehicles. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is the number one platinum producer globally. Platinum mining in the nation accounts for an estimated 80% of the world's platinum. The nation has 89 platinum mining projects. Below is a list of some of the major ones.

Mine Location Year founded Afplats Mine North West - Bafokeng Mine Rustenburg, North West 1999 Bathopele Mine Rustenburg, North West 2012 Bokoni Mine Polokwane, Limpopo 1969 Inkosi Mine North West - Khomanani Mine Rustenburg, North West - Khuseleka Mine Rustenburg, North West Kroondal Mine Rustenburg, North West 1999 Marula Mine Limpopo 2002 Modikwa Mine Burgersfort, Limpopo 1920s Mogalakwena Mine Mokopane, Limpopo 1993 Mototolo Mine Burgersfort, Limpopo 1973 Pandora Mine Rustenburg, North West 1875 Siphumelele Mine Rustenburg, North West - Tamboti Mine North West - Thembelani Mine Rustenburg, North West - Twickenham Mine Mokopane, Limpopo - Two Rivers Mine Steelpoort, Limpopo 1920's Union North Mine Northam, Limpopo 1913

Diamond mines in South Africa

New technology upgrade at Cullinan Diamond Mine in Gauteng. Photo: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus Jacobs, a 15-year-old lad, found a transparent rock on his father’s farm between December 1866 and February 1867. This was the beginning of diamond discoveries in the country.

Today, the nation maintains its position as a major diamond producer, and below is a list of major diamond mines in the country.

Mine Location Year founded Baken Diamond Mine Lower Orange River 1972 Big Hole Kimberly, Northern Cape 1871 Du Toit's Pan Kimberly, Northern Cape 1871 Finsch Diamond Mine Kimberly, Northern Cape 1967 Jagersfontein Mine Jagersfontein, Free State 1870 Koffiefontein Mine Free State 1887 Premier Mine Pretoria, Gauteng 1903 Venetia Diamond Mine Limpopo 1992 Voorspoed Diamond Mine Kroonstad, Free State 2008

Manganese mines in South Africa

In 2019, South Africa was the world's largest producer and exporter of manganese ore. It accounted for 30% of global production. Operations were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country is still recovering from the pandemic. Below is a list of the major manganese mines in the nation.

Mine Location Year founded Black Rock Mine Northern Cape 2010 Gloria Mine Northern Cape 1972 Kalagadi Manganese Mine Northern Cape 2001 Mamatwan Mine Northern Cape 1963 Middelplaats Mine Northern Cape 1976 Nchwaning Mine Northern Cape 1972 Wessels Mine Northern Cape 1973

Which are the main mines in Gauteng?

The main mines in Gauteng include Mponeng Gold Mine, South Deep Gold Mine, Kusasalethu Gold Mine, and Blyvooruitzicht Gold Mine.

Which are the main mines in Rustenburg?

The main mines are Bafokeng, Bathopele, Khomanani, Khuseleka, Thembelani, Kroondal, Pandora, and Siphumelele. All deal in platinum.

What is African Rainbow Minerals known for?

African Rainbow Minerals is known for being a leading diversified South African mining and minerals company. It deals with iron ore, manganese ore, platinum, nickel, and coal.

Who owns the most mines in South Africa?

Anglo American Platinum is South Africa's leading mining company. It owns multiple mines and is the largest in terms of market capitalisation.

There are numerous mines in South Africa, a country that earns a significant amount of foreign exchange from exporting minerals. The country is blessed with a wide array of naturally occurring mineral reserves.

READ ALSO: List of the 15 biggest mining companies in South Africa in 2023

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the biggest mining companies in South Africa in 2023. Many global mining companies have roots in the country.

The nation is rich in natural resources and has large reserves of the most valuable minerals on Earth. It is one of Africa's largest producer of various minerals.

Source: Briefly News