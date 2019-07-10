Global site navigation

Mines in South Africa with pictures, locations and industry in 2023
Services

Mines in South Africa with pictures, locations and industry in 2023

by  Peris Walubengo Cyprine Apindi

Mining companies in South Africa are a significant source of foreign exchange and employment. The country has many mineral reserves, and exploiting them is key to its economic growth and post-pandemic recovery strategy. Different mines in South Africa produced different minerals, each with a unique value in society.

gold mines in south africa
A picture of a gold mine. Photo: @Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

There are numerous mines in South Africa. The Government of South Africa and various private companies have invested in mining activities in the country. These activities have created job opportunities for locals and contributed significantly to the country's economic growth.

Mines in South Africa in 2023

A look at the map of mines in South Africa reveals that they are spread across different provinces in the country. Presently, the nation is relying on the mining industry and other key sectors to make a full economic recovery post the Cocid-19 pandemic.

Below is a look at different mines in the country. They are run by different local and international companies.

Read also

Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway

Coal mines in South Africa

coal mines in south africa
An aerial view of an open-pit coal mining plant. Photo: @Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Did you know coal constitutes about 72% of the total primary energy supply in South Africa? It is a sedimentary rock formed from the consolidation of vegetation between other rocks. It forms due to the effects of pressure and heat over millions of years.

The country’s coal resources rank fifth in the world. South Africa has total recoverable reserves estimated at 66.7 billion tons. Below is a list of coal mines in the country.

MineLocationYears founded
Arnot mineMpumalanga1975
Goedgevonden MineMpumalanga1998
Grootegeluk Coal MineLimpopo1980
Iyanda Mine Emalahleni-
Kriel MineMpumalanga1975
Leeuwpan MineMpumalanga1989
Matla MineMpumalanga1978
Mafube coalMpumalanga2004
Mafube joint venture (JV)2Mpumalanga2020
New Clydesdale MineMpumalanga1949
New Vaal MineVereeniging, Free State1985
North Block Complex Mine Mpumalanga2014
Syferfontein MineSecunda, Mpumalanga1993
Tshikondeni mineLimpopo1984
Vele Coal MineLimpopo2009
Wolvekrans Middelburg Complex MineMiddelburg1982

Read also

H&M to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide

Gold mines in South Africa

gold mines in south africa
A dump truck at a gold mine being loaded. Photo: @Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

In 1886, prospectors saw the existence of a belt of gold-bearing reefs in present-day Johannesburg. Since then, the country has exploited this precious mineral.

Did you know over 50% of all gold reserves are found in South Africa? The Witwatersrand Basin is the largest gold resource in the world. Today, the country produces only 4.2% of the world’s gold.

Gold is one of the precious metals that earns the country a lot of money in foreign exchange. The country has 86 gold mines. Below is a list of the top 10 gold mines in Johannesburg and other parts of the nation.

MineLocationYear founded
Mponeng Gold MineGautenglate 1800s
South Deep Gold MineGauteng1961
Kusasalethu Gold Mine (formerly Elandsrand)Gauteng1952
Blyvooruitzicht Gold Mine Gauteng1937
Kloof Gold MineThe Witwatersrand Basin1934
East Driefontein Gold MineJohannesburg1898
Barberton Mines Complex Mpumalanga1886
Buffelsfontein MineFree State1954
Moab Khotsong Gold MineGauteng2003
Target Gold MineFree State2002

Read also

Jack Ma living in Japan after China tech crackdown: FT

Iron ore mines in South Africa

South Africa is the fifth largest exporter of iron ore globally. In 2020, it exported $4.06B in iron ore. Iron ores are rocks and minerals from which metallic iron can be extracted. Below are the three primary sources of this mineral in the country.

MineLocationYear founded
Khumani MineNorthern Cape2007
Beeshoek MineNorthern Cape1964
Sishen MineKathu, Northern Cape1953

Copper mines in South Africa

copper mines in south africa
An aerial view of an enormous copper mine at Palabora in South Africa. Photo: @Getty Images
Source: UGC

In 2018, the country's mine production of copper was 48,100 metric tonnes. The number is said to have gone higher since then. In 2021, 40,281 tonnes were produced. Below are the main sources of copper in the country.

MineLocationYear founded
Palabora MinePhalaborwa, Limpopo1956
Mogalakwena MineMokopane, Limpopo1993
Nkomati MineNear Machadodorp, Mpumalanga1997
Rustenburg ComplexRustenburg, North West1929
Bafokeng-Rasimone Platinum Mine Rustenburg, North West1999

Read also

IMF may have to lower China growth forecasts: director

Platinum mines in South Africa

platinum mines in south africa
Underground platinum and chrome mining tunnels and mining equipment vehicles. Photo: @Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

South Africa is the number one platinum producer globally. Platinum mining in the nation accounts for an estimated 80% of the world's platinum. The nation has 89 platinum mining projects. Below is a list of some of the major ones.

MineLocationYear founded
Afplats MineNorth West-
Bafokeng MineRustenburg, North West1999
Bathopele MineRustenburg, North West2012
Bokoni MinePolokwane, Limpopo1969
Inkosi MineNorth West-
Khomanani MineRustenburg, North West-
Khuseleka MineRustenburg, North West
Kroondal MineRustenburg, North West1999
Marula MineLimpopo2002
Modikwa MineBurgersfort, Limpopo1920s
Mogalakwena MineMokopane, Limpopo1993
Mototolo MineBurgersfort, Limpopo1973
Pandora MineRustenburg, North West1875
Siphumelele MineRustenburg, North West-
Tamboti MineNorth West-
Thembelani MineRustenburg, North West-
Twickenham MineMokopane, Limpopo-
Two Rivers MineSteelpoort, Limpopo1920's
Union North MineNortham, Limpopo1913

Read also

EasyJet flies into third straight annual loss

Diamond mines in South Africa

Diamond mines in South Africa
New technology upgrade at Cullinan Diamond Mine in Gauteng. Photo: @Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Erasmus Jacobs, a 15-year-old lad, found a transparent rock on his father’s farm between December 1866 and February 1867. This was the beginning of diamond discoveries in the country.

Today, the nation maintains its position as a major diamond producer, and below is a list of major diamond mines in the country.

MineLocationYear founded
Baken Diamond MineLower Orange River1972
Big HoleKimberly, Northern Cape1871
Du Toit's Pan Kimberly, Northern Cape1871
Finsch Diamond Mine Kimberly, Northern Cape1967
Jagersfontein MineJagersfontein, Free State1870
Koffiefontein MineFree State 1887
Premier MinePretoria, Gauteng1903
Venetia Diamond MineLimpopo1992
Voorspoed Diamond MineKroonstad, Free State2008

Manganese mines in South Africa

In 2019, South Africa was the world's largest producer and exporter of manganese ore. It accounted for 30% of global production. Operations were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read also

Foreign plane bombs C.African troops, Russian allies: govt

The country is still recovering from the pandemic. Below is a list of the major manganese mines in the nation.

MineLocationYear founded
Black Rock MineNorthern Cape2010
Gloria MineNorthern Cape1972
Kalagadi Manganese MineNorthern Cape 2001
Mamatwan MineNorthern Cape1963
Middelplaats MineNorthern Cape1976
Nchwaning MineNorthern Cape1972
Wessels MineNorthern Cape1973

Which are the main mines in Gauteng?

The main mines in Gauteng include Mponeng Gold Mine, South Deep Gold Mine, Kusasalethu Gold Mine, and Blyvooruitzicht Gold Mine.

Which are the main mines in Rustenburg?

The main mines are Bafokeng, Bathopele, Khomanani, Khuseleka, Thembelani, Kroondal, Pandora, and Siphumelele. All deal in platinum.

What is African Rainbow Minerals known for?

African Rainbow Minerals is known for being a leading diversified South African mining and minerals company. It deals with iron ore, manganese ore, platinum, nickel, and coal.

Read also

Austrian trains grind to halt as rail workers strike

Who owns the most mines in South Africa?

Anglo American Platinum is South Africa's leading mining company. It owns multiple mines and is the largest in terms of market capitalisation.

There are numerous mines in South Africa, a country that earns a significant amount of foreign exchange from exporting minerals. The country is blessed with a wide array of naturally occurring mineral reserves.

READ ALSO: List of the 15 biggest mining companies in South Africa in 2023

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the biggest mining companies in South Africa in 2023. Many global mining companies have roots in the country.

The nation is rich in natural resources and has large reserves of the most valuable minerals on Earth. It is one of Africa's largest producer of various minerals.

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel