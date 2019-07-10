Mines in South Africa with pictures, locations and industry in 2023
Mining companies in South Africa are a significant source of foreign exchange and employment. The country has many mineral reserves, and exploiting them is key to its economic growth and post-pandemic recovery strategy. Different mines in South Africa produced different minerals, each with a unique value in society.
There are numerous mines in South Africa. The Government of South Africa and various private companies have invested in mining activities in the country. These activities have created job opportunities for locals and contributed significantly to the country's economic growth.
Mines in South Africa in 2023
A look at the map of mines in South Africa reveals that they are spread across different provinces in the country. Presently, the nation is relying on the mining industry and other key sectors to make a full economic recovery post the Cocid-19 pandemic.
Below is a look at different mines in the country. They are run by different local and international companies.
Coal mines in South Africa
Did you know coal constitutes about 72% of the total primary energy supply in South Africa? It is a sedimentary rock formed from the consolidation of vegetation between other rocks. It forms due to the effects of pressure and heat over millions of years.
The country’s coal resources rank fifth in the world. South Africa has total recoverable reserves estimated at 66.7 billion tons. Below is a list of coal mines in the country.
|Mine
|Location
|Years founded
|Arnot mine
|Mpumalanga
|1975
|Goedgevonden Mine
|Mpumalanga
|1998
|Grootegeluk Coal Mine
|Limpopo
|1980
|Iyanda Mine
|Emalahleni
|-
|Kriel Mine
|Mpumalanga
|1975
|Leeuwpan Mine
|Mpumalanga
|1989
|Matla Mine
|Mpumalanga
|1978
|Mafube coal
|Mpumalanga
|2004
|Mafube joint venture (JV)2
|Mpumalanga
|2020
|New Clydesdale Mine
|Mpumalanga
|1949
|New Vaal Mine
|Vereeniging, Free State
|1985
|North Block Complex Mine
|Mpumalanga
|2014
|Syferfontein Mine
|Secunda, Mpumalanga
|1993
|Tshikondeni mine
|Limpopo
|1984
|Vele Coal Mine
|Limpopo
|2009
|Wolvekrans Middelburg Complex Mine
|Middelburg
|1982
Gold mines in South Africa
In 1886, prospectors saw the existence of a belt of gold-bearing reefs in present-day Johannesburg. Since then, the country has exploited this precious mineral.
Did you know over 50% of all gold reserves are found in South Africa? The Witwatersrand Basin is the largest gold resource in the world. Today, the country produces only 4.2% of the world’s gold.
Gold is one of the precious metals that earns the country a lot of money in foreign exchange. The country has 86 gold mines. Below is a list of the top 10 gold mines in Johannesburg and other parts of the nation.
|Mine
|Location
|Year founded
|Mponeng Gold Mine
|Gauteng
|late 1800s
|South Deep Gold Mine
|Gauteng
|1961
|Kusasalethu Gold Mine (formerly Elandsrand)
|Gauteng
|1952
|Blyvooruitzicht Gold Mine
|Gauteng
|1937
|Kloof Gold Mine
|The Witwatersrand Basin
|1934
|East Driefontein Gold Mine
|Johannesburg
|1898
|Barberton Mines Complex
|Mpumalanga
|1886
|Buffelsfontein Mine
|Free State
|1954
|Moab Khotsong Gold Mine
|Gauteng
|2003
|Target Gold Mine
|Free State
|2002
Iron ore mines in South Africa
South Africa is the fifth largest exporter of iron ore globally. In 2020, it exported $4.06B in iron ore. Iron ores are rocks and minerals from which metallic iron can be extracted. Below are the three primary sources of this mineral in the country.
|Mine
|Location
|Year founded
|Khumani Mine
|Northern Cape
|2007
|Beeshoek Mine
|Northern Cape
|1964
|Sishen Mine
|Kathu, Northern Cape
|1953
Copper mines in South Africa
In 2018, the country's mine production of copper was 48,100 metric tonnes. The number is said to have gone higher since then. In 2021, 40,281 tonnes were produced. Below are the main sources of copper in the country.
|Mine
|Location
|Year founded
|Palabora Mine
|Phalaborwa, Limpopo
|1956
|Mogalakwena Mine
|Mokopane, Limpopo
|1993
|Nkomati Mine
|Near Machadodorp, Mpumalanga
|1997
|Rustenburg Complex
|Rustenburg, North West
|1929
|Bafokeng-Rasimone Platinum Mine
|Rustenburg, North West
|1999
Platinum mines in South Africa
South Africa is the number one platinum producer globally. Platinum mining in the nation accounts for an estimated 80% of the world's platinum. The nation has 89 platinum mining projects. Below is a list of some of the major ones.
|Mine
|Location
|Year founded
|Afplats Mine
|North West
|-
|Bafokeng Mine
|Rustenburg, North West
|1999
|Bathopele Mine
|Rustenburg, North West
|2012
|Bokoni Mine
|Polokwane, Limpopo
|1969
|Inkosi Mine
|North West
|-
|Khomanani Mine
|Rustenburg, North West
|-
|Khuseleka Mine
|Rustenburg, North West
|Kroondal Mine
|Rustenburg, North West
|1999
|Marula Mine
|Limpopo
|2002
|Modikwa Mine
|Burgersfort, Limpopo
|1920s
|Mogalakwena Mine
|Mokopane, Limpopo
|1993
|Mototolo Mine
|Burgersfort, Limpopo
|1973
|Pandora Mine
|Rustenburg, North West
|1875
|Siphumelele Mine
|Rustenburg, North West
|-
|Tamboti Mine
|North West
|-
|Thembelani Mine
|Rustenburg, North West
|-
|Twickenham Mine
|Mokopane, Limpopo
|-
|Two Rivers Mine
|Steelpoort, Limpopo
|1920's
|Union North Mine
|Northam, Limpopo
|1913
Diamond mines in South Africa
Erasmus Jacobs, a 15-year-old lad, found a transparent rock on his father’s farm between December 1866 and February 1867. This was the beginning of diamond discoveries in the country.
Today, the nation maintains its position as a major diamond producer, and below is a list of major diamond mines in the country.
|Mine
|Location
|Year founded
|Baken Diamond Mine
|Lower Orange River
|1972
|Big Hole
|Kimberly, Northern Cape
|1871
|Du Toit's Pan
|Kimberly, Northern Cape
|1871
|Finsch Diamond Mine
|Kimberly, Northern Cape
|1967
|Jagersfontein Mine
|Jagersfontein, Free State
|1870
|Koffiefontein Mine
|Free State
|1887
|Premier Mine
|Pretoria, Gauteng
|1903
|Venetia Diamond Mine
|Limpopo
|1992
|Voorspoed Diamond Mine
|Kroonstad, Free State
|2008
Manganese mines in South Africa
In 2019, South Africa was the world's largest producer and exporter of manganese ore. It accounted for 30% of global production. Operations were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The country is still recovering from the pandemic. Below is a list of the major manganese mines in the nation.
|Mine
|Location
|Year founded
|Black Rock Mine
|Northern Cape
|2010
|Gloria Mine
|Northern Cape
|1972
|Kalagadi Manganese Mine
|Northern Cape
|2001
|Mamatwan Mine
|Northern Cape
|1963
|Middelplaats Mine
|Northern Cape
|1976
|Nchwaning Mine
|Northern Cape
|1972
|Wessels Mine
|Northern Cape
|1973
Which are the main mines in Gauteng?
The main mines in Gauteng include Mponeng Gold Mine, South Deep Gold Mine, Kusasalethu Gold Mine, and Blyvooruitzicht Gold Mine.
Which are the main mines in Rustenburg?
The main mines are Bafokeng, Bathopele, Khomanani, Khuseleka, Thembelani, Kroondal, Pandora, and Siphumelele. All deal in platinum.
What is African Rainbow Minerals known for?
African Rainbow Minerals is known for being a leading diversified South African mining and minerals company. It deals with iron ore, manganese ore, platinum, nickel, and coal.
Who owns the most mines in South Africa?
Anglo American Platinum is South Africa's leading mining company. It owns multiple mines and is the largest in terms of market capitalisation.
There are numerous mines in South Africa, a country that earns a significant amount of foreign exchange from exporting minerals. The country is blessed with a wide array of naturally occurring mineral reserves.
