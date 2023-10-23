Famous Zimbabwean celebrities in South Africa: Top 20 list (with images)

South Africa has thriving entertainment and economic industries on the continent that offer upcoming and established talents numerous opportunities for growth. Celebrities with Zimbabwean roots are among the emigrants who have chosen to grow their careers there. This article highlights the top 20 Zimbabwean celebrities in South Africa.

Famous Zimbabwean celebrities in South Africa. Photo: @mobilepunch/@kingmdevah on X, Oupa Bopape on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mzansi is home to hundreds of thousands of Zimbabwean emigrants looking for better lives outside their home country. The growing population of foreigners, though good to some extent, has contributed to the increasing cases of xenophobia.

Which Zimbabwean celebrity is in South Africa?

Mzansi is home to several celebrities from Zimbabwe, including actors, singers, and entrepreneurs. The top 20 are as outlined below.

1. Nadia Nakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rapper and TV personality Nadia Nakai was born in South Africa to a Zimbabwean mother and a South African father. She was raised in Johannesburg and studied high school in Kenya. In July 2022, she bought a home in the leafy suburbs of Joburg.

2. Kim Jayde

Model Kim Jayde. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Renowned model Kim Jayde was born in Harare and raised in Bulawayo. She relocated to South Africa in 2009 at 19 to complete her education and pursue a career in modelling.

3. Sha Sha

Singer-songwriter Sha Sha. Photo: @kingmdevah on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Singer-songwriter Sha Sha (real name Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro) was born in Mutare. She made her singing debut in 2011 at 17 before being discovered by producer Audius Mtawarira. She later moved to Mzansi after being introduced to SA amapiano producers.

4. DJ Oskido

Singer and produce Oskido. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Legendary musician and producer Oskido (real name Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa) was born in North West Province, South Africa, to a Zimbabwean father who was a politician and a South African mother. He grew up in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, before returning to North West in 1988. He moved to Johannesburg in the early 1990s to pursue music.

5. Chiedza Mhende

Actress Chiedza Mhende. Photo: @am_blujay, @blueitserver on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Actress Chiedza Mhende (real name Charlene Chiedza Kudzai Mhende) was born in Harare. She moved to Cape Town in 2006 to pursue further education. She became a household name in Mzansi after joining the Generations drama series, in which she convincingly portrayed the male character Wandile Radebe.

6. Leroy Gopal

Actor and comedian Leroy Gopal. Photo: @am_blujay, @paperbagafrica on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Actor and comedian Leroy Gopal was born in Harare. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Live Performance and Motion Picture from AFDA and has been married to South African actress Keletso Moletso since 2017.

7. Tendai Mtawarira

Retired rugby union player Tendai Mtawarira. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Tendai Mtawarira, popularly known as The Beast, is a retired professional rugby union athlete. He was born in Harare and started playing for South Africa in 2006. Mtawarira initially stayed in the country on residency grounds before acquiring Mzansi citizenship

8. Peter Ndoro

Media personality Peter Ndoro. Photo: @peterndoro on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Prominent media personality Peter Ndoro was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in the United Kingdom. His family returned to Harare when he was 15. The broadcaster began working for ZBC Radio One before relocating to South Africa, where he has worked with various media stations, including CNBC Africa, SABC, BBC, and M-Net.

9. Jerome Galiao

Actor Jerome Galiao. Photo: @10thingsza, @mobilepunch on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Actor Jerome Galiao was born in Harare and grew up in Ardbennie, Mbare, before moving to South Africa in 2008. He is best known for portraying Dr Nyasha Mugari in the Scandal drama series and has appeared in Gomora, The Queen, and Isithembiso.

10. Luthuli Dlamini

Actor Luthuli Dlamini. Photo: @constitution_94, @ontelle_ on (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Actor Luthuli Dlamini was born in Bulawayo and grew up in England before relocating to Mzansi to pursue acting after finishing his studies. He became a household name after appearing on Scandal as Stan Nyathi but was later fired for breach of contract.

11. Bujy Bikwa

Producer and presenter Bujy Bikwa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Producer and presenter Bujy Bikwa (full name Sthembinkosi Junior Bikwa) was born in Zimbabwe to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother. He moved to South Africa in 1992 with his mother and grew up in Orange Farm before relocating to Johannesburg to pursue a career in entertainment.

12. Tongayi Arnold Chirisa

Actor and singer Tongayi Chirisa. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Actor and singer Tongayi Chirisa was born in Harare and moved to South Africa in 2006 after being awarded a scholarship to study acting. He has been in several notable films and television shows, including Mr Bones 2: Back from the Past, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Crusoe, and Tanyaradzwa.

13. Mr Brown

Singer-songwriter and producer Mr Brown. Photo: @capricornfm, @mdnnewss on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Singer-songwriter and producer Mr Brown (real name Lynol Siwela) was born in Gweru, Zimbabwe. He moved to Mzansi at a young age to pursue music. He has worked with several SA stars, including Sho Madjozi, Master KG, Zanda Zakuza, Professor, Makhazi and Black Motion. The producer was deported to Zimbabwe in May 2023 for overstaying in South Africa.

14. Ernest Ndlovu

Actor Ernest Ndlovu. Photo: @joy_zelda, @tvblogbymlu on (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Veteran actor Ernest Posa Ndlovu was born in Zimbabwe in February 1954. He has decades of experience in the South African acting industry and is most known for portraying Vukani Khoza in Generations. He has appeared in several popular SA shows like Home Affairs, Isibaya, Isono, and Rhythm City.

15. Gigi Lamayne

Rapper and songwriter Gigi Lamayne. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rapper and songwriter Gigi Lamayne (Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney) was born and raised in South Africa but has Zimbabwean roots. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Anthropology from Wits University. She started rapping at 16 and has since released hits like Ice Cream and Feelin' U.

16. Barry Hilton

Actor and comedian Barry Hilton. Photo: @skyezeda, @dowwedolla007 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Comedian and actor Barry Hilton was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, in 1956 to a French Mauritian mother and an English father. His family moved to Cape Town when he was around 13 and later returned to Zimbabwe before he moved back to SA permanently in 1990. Barry holds South African and British citizenship.

17. Trevor Ncube

Editor and publisher Trevor Ncube. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Vusumuzi Ncube is a South African-based Zimbabwean entrepreneur, editor, and newspaper publisher. He was born in Bulawayo and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (honours) from the University of Zimbabwe. He relocated to Mzansi due to political unrest in his home country but continues to publish for both nations.

18. Sifiso Dabengwa

Business executive Sifiso Dabengwa. Photo: Martin Rhodes

Source: Getty Images

Former MTN Group CEO Sifiso Dabengwa was born in Zimbabwe and moved to South Africa in 1994 after receiving work transfer from Anglo-American's Hwange Colliery. He has worked with several major Mzansi-based corporations, including Eskom.

19. Paul Harris

Retired cricketer Paul Harris. Photo: Duif du Toit

Source: Getty Images

Retired cricketer Paul Harris was born in Harare and raised in Cape Town. He played for the South African national cricket team as a left-arm orthodox spin bowler from 2007 to 2011. Paul resides in Pretoria with his family.

20. Pearl 'Motsi' Kupe

Lawyer and international consultant Pearl Motsi Kupe. Photo: @aw_what on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lawyer and international consultant Pearl 'Motsi' Kupe was born in Harare. She was the general manager of communications at Mzansi's largest transport and freight logistics company, Transnet, until 2011. She also worked as a public prosecutor for the Botswana attorney general.

How many Zimbabwe people are in South Africa?

According to a Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency 2022 report, South Africa is home to 773,246 Zimbabweans. This represents 85% of emigrants from the country, although only 178,000 are permit holders. Botswana has the second highest number at 5%, while the UK has the largest number of diasporan Zimbabweans outside Africa at 3%.

Why do Zimbabweans come to South Africa?

Zimbabweans move to Mzansi for employment and better living standards and to escape political and economic instability. Most emigrants prefer South Africa to other neighbouring countries like Botswana and Mozambique due to cultural and linguistic similarities.

Who is the biggest celebrity in South Africa?

In terms of net worth, business magnate Elon Musk is the richest South African, with over $200 billion, followed by actress Charlize Theron, with an estimated worth of $200 million. In terms of Instagram followers, retired SA cricketer AB de Villiers has the largest fanbase, with over 23 million followers as of October 2023.

Zimbabwean celebrities in South Africa continue to do well in their respective careers. Some, like athletes, have been instrumental in helping the country nurture talents in various fields.

READ ALSO: Is the Netflix movie Incantation a true story or a made-up event?

Briefly.co.za published all you need to know about the Incantation Netflix movie. The Taiwanese mockumentary-style film is the highest-grossing Taiwanese horror movie of all time.

The Incantation film is loosely based on even spookier and horrifying real-life events. Check the article for more on the story.

Source: Briefly News