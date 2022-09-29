Scandal's 20th season offered real-life tales, like Hlengi breaking off the romance and moving on with Dr Nyasha Mugari. But unfortunately, their strange love affair seems to affect the doctor's career. So, what is Dr Mugari's real name from the Scandal, and what do we know about him? Here is a complete biography of the actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He is 38 years as of 2022. Photo: JeromeGaliao user on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dr Mugari's real name is Jerome Galiao. He is a Zimbabwean actor and model known for his character as Dr Nyasha Mugayi on Scandal, a popular South African telenovela on eTV. He started his career as a model, making him famous for his exemplary performance. But did you know that he faced some low moments before rising to stardom? Here is a profile summary of him before diving into his professional life.

Jerome Galiao's biography and profiles

Full name Jerome Galiao Famously known as Dr Mugari on Scandal Gender Male Date of birth June 05, 1984 Jerome Galiao's age 38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Harare, Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwean Religion Christianity Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Black Shoe size 10 (US) Height in feet 6'0'' Height in centimetres 183 Relationship status Dating Children Sindiso and Keisha Profession Actor and model Instagram @jeromegaliao Facebook JeromeGaliao

How old is Jerome Galiao?

Jerome grew up in Zimbabwe but relocated to South Africa to pursue acting. Photo: @jeromegaliao user on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He was born on June 05 1984, making his age 38 years as of 2022. Information about Jerome Galiao's family is unknown, but he is known to have two children. Furthermore, there is scarcely any information online detailing Jerome Galiao's parents, although he shared a photo with her mum on her birthday in July 2022.

Jerome Galiao's nationality

He is Zimbabwean, having been born in Harare and grown up in Ardbennie, Mbare. Like numerous well-known celebrities, the Shona boy desired to become an actor when he grew older.

Jerome Galiao's education

Did Jerome Galiao school in Zimbabwe or South Africa? Before joining Prince Edward High School, he schooled at Ardbennie primary school in Zimbabwe's Harare Province's Mbare Hatfield District.

After completing high school, he joined a tertiary institution to engage in modelling.

Jerome Galiao's career

When did Jerome Galiao make his debut in acting? He began working for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a Youth.com presenter before featuring in a local show titled Estate Blues.

He later moved to South Africa, landing his first minor acting role on Estate Blues and later appearing in other TV ads. His breakthrough as an actor came after he landed the role of a police officer in Isithembiso; however, he was shot into the spotlight in 2021 after appearing on eTV's drama series, Scandal.

Who is Jerome Galiao in the Scandal? He portrays the role of Dr Mugari, a Zimbabwean physician who left his birthplace to pursue higher education.

Sindiso Galiao and Keisha Ruvarashe Galiao are his biological children. The TV personality has 'no television policy' in his house. Photo: JeromeGaliao user on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jerome Galiao's TV shows and advertisements

Broken Vows as Ezra

as Ezra Isithembiso as a Police officer

as a Police officer The Queen season 2 as a Thug

season 2 as a Thug Hope as Frank

as Frank The River as a Doctor

as a Doctor Binnelanders as Lazarus

as Lazarus Housewives as a Guest

as a Guest Scandal as Dr Mugari

as Dr Mugari Gomora as Francis

as Francis The Queen as Dos Santos

as Dos Santos Zabalaza

Umlilo

Has Jerome been in any advertisements, or is he merely an on-screen actor? Besides the above TV shows, he has cast lead roles in various commercials such as Hilux and Fnb.

Personal life

Did Jerome suffer depression? Before getting major acting roles, Galiao was involved in drug abuse that caused depression, consequently losing his marital relationship.

Later, a lady he now recognises as his fiance picked him up and groomed him. Jerome is now a devoted father who lives with his children in South Africa.

Who is Jerome Galiao's partner?

Currently, Nyasha Mugari is not married. Therefore, there is no information regarding Jerome Galiao's wife. However, as per online sources, the star is reportedly dating a South African trainer, but he has not mentioned much about her.

The two are engaged but yet to marry. Jerome Galiao's children are Sindiso Galiao and Keisha Ruvarashe Galiao.

How much money is Jerome Galiao worth?

Jerome Galiao's worth is not known. However, He earns money from endorsement deals besides acting and modelling.

Dr Mugari from Scandal's real name is Jerome Galiao. He is an actor and model from Zimbabwe and has appeared in several South African soap operas.

READ ALSO: Who is Daliwonga? Age, bio, real name, profession, songs, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za also discovered that the Amapiano wave is now trending. South African Amapiano singer Daliwonga is a rising star in the genre.

He became a household name in 2019 thanks to his work with the top brands in the business. However, it is interesting to note that he has since established himself in the field.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News