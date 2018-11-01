Top 20 South African actors in Hollywood: actors who are making it big
South African actors in Hollywood are the pride of Africa. "The Cinema of the United States" or "Hollywood" released its first film in 1910 and established its first movie studio on Sunset Boulevard by 1911. One way this American film industry embraces diversity is by hiring actors and actresses across the globe.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Mzansi leads among African countries with the most actors and actresses working in Hollywood. Top-rated South African actors have featured in notable American movies and series like Pretty Little Liars and Glee. These films are available on movie streaming sites like Netflix and Showmax.
Top 20 South African actors in Hollywood
South African actors and actresses in America come from diverse backgrounds. Hollywood does not discriminate against anyone. It hires Mzansi actors from all races, genders, sexuality, religions, tribes, etc. Below are the top 20 South African actors in Hollywood:
1. Charlize Theron
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
- Full name: Charlize Theron
- Born: 7 August 1975
- Birthplace: Benoni, South Africa
- Age: 47 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress and film producer
- Famous movie/series: Monster (2003) as Aileen Wuornos
Charlize Theron is among the highest-paid South African actresses in Hollywood. The Afrikaans actress was born to a French dad and German mum. Time magazine's mentioned her among the world's 100 most influential people in 2016.
Ballet dancer Charlize relocated from Mzansi to New York City to dance and model. John Crosby helped her join Hollywood. Charlize moved to Los Angles to be an actress. Her first movie was Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995) as Eli's follower. Theron is famously known for being Aileen Wuornos in Monsters (2003).
2. Tony Kgoroge
- Full name: Tony Kgoroge
- Born: 21 April 1974
- Birthplace: Bloemfontein, South Africa
- Age: 48 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actor
- Famous movie/series: Blood Diamond (2006) as a troop leader
Tony Kgoroge's most notable Hollywood performance was in the 2006 German-American film Black Diamond. He played alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou. Actor Kgoroge has performed in several international and local movies like Invictus (2009) as Jason Tshabalala, Black Sails (2014) as Julius, and Lord of War (2005) as Mbizi.
3. Leleti Khumalo
- Full name: Leleti Khumalo
- Born: 30 March 1970
- Birthplace: KwaMashu, South Africa
- Age: 52 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress
- Famous movie/series: Invictus (2009) as Mary, Sarafina! (1992) as Sarafina
Actress Leleti Khumalo featured as Mary alongside Morgan Freeman (played the role of Nelson Mandela) in Invictus, a 2009 American-South African drama. She is also known for her leading role in the Sarafina! (1992) movie and stage play and Fedens in Hotel Rwanda (2004), Yesterday (2004) as a village woman.
4. Zethu Dlomo
- Full name: Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele
- Born: 31 March 1989
- Birthplace: Lenasia, South Africa
- Age: 33 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress
- Years active: 2012–present
- Famous movie/series: Book of Negroes (2014) as Sanu, Black Sails (2017) as Madi
Zethu's first role was in Room 9 on SABC 1. The former Isibaya actress played Madi in the American series Black Sails (2017), and a pregnant slave called Sanu in Book of Negroes. Zethu Dlomo also featured in Five Fingers for Marseilles, a 2017 South African Neo-Western thriller film, as Lerato.
5. Fana Mokoena
- Full name: Fana Mokoena
- Born: 13 May 1971
- Birthplace: Kroonstad, South Africa
- Age: 51 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actor and political activist
- Famous movie/series: World War Z (2013) as Thierry Umutoni
Fana Mokoena acted alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z (2013) apocalyptic horror film. The actor is also a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters party. He was a Free State Member of Parliament (a delegate to the National Council of Provinces) from May 2014 to August 2016. Fana Mokoena became a full member of the National Assembly of South Africa from August 2016 to October 2020.
6. Adhir Kalyan
- Full name: Adhir Kalyan
- Born: 4 August 1983
- Birthplace: Durban, South Africa
- Age: 39 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actor
- Famous movie/series: Rules of Engagement (2009–2013) as Timmy, United States of Al (2021–2022) as Awalmir "Al" Karimi
Adhir Kalyan is the son of Sandy Kalyan, a renowned Mzansi politician. The star moved to London in 2005 to further his acting career, then land into Hollywood. He acted in CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement (2009–2013) as Timmy, United States of Al (2021–2022) as Awalmir "Al" Karimi, BBC series Holby City (2006) as Arjmand Younis, Aliens in America as Raja (2007–2008), and more.
7. Pearl Thusi
- Full name: Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi
- Born: 13 May 1988
- Birthplace: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Age: 34 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress, model, and media personality
- Famous movie/series: The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (2009) as Patricia Kopong, Catching Feelings (2017) as Samkelo
Pearl Thusi is played in the BBC/HBO series The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (2009) as Patricia Kopong, ABC thriller Quantico (2016–2017) as Dayana Mampasi, Catching Feelings (2017) as Samkelo, Netflix's first African original series, Queen Sono (2020) as Queen Sono, and more. Thusi hosts Lip Sync Battle Africa on MTV and e.tv and the Moments talk show on EbonyLife TV.
8. Alice Maud Krige
- Full name: Alice Maud Krige
- Born: 28 June 1954
- Birthplace: Kroonstad, South Africa
- Age: 68 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress and producer
- Famous movie/series: Chariots of Fire (1981) as Sybil Gordon, Ghost Story (1981) as Eva Galli/Alma Mobley
Alice Maud Krige is the daughter of psychology professor Patricia and physician Louis Krige. Her first feature film was Chariots of Fire (1981) as Sybil Gordon (the Gilbert & Sullivan singer). She is also known for playing Eva Galli/Alma Mobley in Ghost Story (1981), the Borg Queen in Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) as Virginia "Ginny" McCumber, and more.
9. Sharlto Copley
- Full name: Sharlto Copley
- Born: 27 November 1973
- Birthplace: Pretoria, South Africa
- Age: 48 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actor
- Famous movie/series: District 9 (2009) as Wikus van der Merwe, Maleficent (2014) as King Stefan
Sharlto Copley's famous roles include Wikus van der Merwe in District 9 (2009), The A-Team (2010) as Captain H.M. "Howling Mad" Murdock, Agent M. Kruger in Elysium (2013), James Corrigan in Europa Report (2013), King Stefan in Maleficent (2014) and more. He will feature in Boy Kills World and Desert Warrior in 2023.
10. Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht
- Full name: Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht
- Born: 20 June 1980
- Birthplace: Belhar, Cape Town, South Africa
- Age: 42 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress
- Famous movie/series: The Flash (2017–2018) as Marlize DeVoe
Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht played Lolly de Klerk in Isidingo (1998). She presented a local youth TV program called Take5 in the 1990s. Some of her famous roles are Noma Banks in Dominion (2014–2015), Marlize DeVoe on CW's The Flash series (2017–2018), Dating Game Killer (2017) as Joanne, and Raised By Wolves (2022) as Decima.
11. Justine Waddell
- Full name: Justine Waddell
- Born: 4 November 1975
- Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Age: 46 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress
- Famous movie/series: The Fall (2006) as Nurse Evelyn, Chaos (2005) as Teddy Galloway
Justine Waddell's father, Gordon Waddell, was a Scottish rugby union player and the Scottish national team's captain. He played for the British and Irish Lions, was a director of Anglo American PLC and also a Progressive Party Member of Parliament in South Africa.
The family moved to Scotland when Justine was 11. She has played many iconic roles, including Nurse Evelyn in the 2006 film The Fall, Detective Teddy Galloway in Chaos (2005), Tess in Tess of the d'Urbervilles (1998), and Estella in BBC's Great Expectations film (1999 ).
12. Tyrone Keogh
- Full name: Tyrone Keogh
- Born: 1982
- Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Age: 40/41 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actor, model, and film director
- Famous movie/series: The Girl from St. Agnes (2019) as Shane Moolman, Dominion (2014) as Lt. Vince Halloran.
Tyrone Keogh has Ugandan origin and his mother, Debbie Keogh, is a film producer. Tyrone won GQ South Africa's Best Dressed Man in 2012. He has featured in several American and UK series, including 24 Hours to Live (2017) as Keith Zera, Transference: A Bipolar Love Story (2020) as Douglas Cornell, The Girl from St. Agnes (2019) as Shane Moolman, and Dominion (2014) as Lt. Vince Halloran.
13. John Kani
- Full name: Bonisile John Kani
- Born: 30 August 1943
- Birthplace: New Brighton, Gqeberha, South Africa
- Age: 79 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actor, author, director and playwright
- Famous movie/series: Black Panther (2018) as T'Chaka, The Lion King (2019) as Rafiki
Actor John Kani is among the few black South African actors in Hollywood. He was the first black actor to play Othello on stage in Mzansi in 1987, before the end of apartheid. Kani is a theatre director and Chairperson of the South African National Arts Council.
He is known for playing the role of T'Chaka (Black Panther's dad) in Black Panther (2018) and Captain America: Civil War (2016 ), Colonel Ulenga in Netflix's Murder Mystery (2019), and Rafiki in The Lion King (2019 remake). Kani has also acted in Sarafina (1992) as Ngema, Ghost of Darkness (1996) as Samuel and more films.
14. Sasha Pieterse
- Full name: Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer
- Born: 17 February 1996
- Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Age: 26 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress, singer and songwriter
- Famous movie/series: Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019) as Alison DiLaurentis
Sasha Pieterse is best known to the world for playing the role of Alison DiLaurentis in Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017) and its spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019). Sasha was born and raised in Johannesburg before relocating to Las Vegas in the US in 2000 with her parents. The family settled in Los Angeles.
Sasha’s parents were part of an acrobatic team performing in international shows. She finished her studies at age 14 because she was homeschooled. Some of her other hit projects are X-Men: First Class (2011) as a teen girl, Good Luck Chuck (2007) as a goth girl, Heroes (2006–2010) as Amanda Strazzulla, and Hawaii Five-0 (2010–2020) as Dawn Hatfield.
15. Lesley-Ann Brandt
- Full name: Lesley-Ann Brandt
- Born: 2 December 1981
- Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa
- Age: 40 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress
- Famous movie/series: Spartacus: Blood and Sand (2010–2013) as Naevia, Lucifer (2016–2021) as Mazikeen
Lesley–Ann is also among the celebrated South African actors in Hollywood. Her acting career began when she moved with her parents and younger brother to Auckland, New Zealand. The role of Naevia in Spartacus: Blood and Sand Season 1 (2010–2013) brought Lesley to the limelight.
She has also featured in Lucifer (2016–2021) as Mazikeen, Single Ladies (2011–2015) as Naomi Cox, Killer Woman (2014) as Amber Flynn, Legend of the Seeker (2008–2010) as sister Thea, and more TV series.
16. Dean Geyer
- Full name: Dean Stanley Geyer
- Born: 20 March 1986
- Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Age: 36 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actor, singer-songwriter, and martial artist
- Famous movie/series: Neighbours (2008) as Ty Harper, Glee (2012) as Junior Brody
Dean Geyer is also among South African actors in Hollywood films. He relocated to Australia with his family at age 15 because of the high crime rates in South Africa. Dean finished third in the Australian Idol talent show in 2006 and landed a notable role in the Australian soap opera Neighbours (2008) as Ty Harper.
Geyer also got a major record deal. He is globally recognized for playing the role of Junior Brody in Glee Season 4 (2012). His father and grandfather were martial art teachers, and he has a black belt in karate.
17. Tammin Sursok
- Full name: Tammin Sursok
- Born: 19 August 1983
- Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Age: 39 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress and singer
- Famous movie/series: Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017) as Jenna Marshall, The Young and the Restless (2007–2009) as Colleen Carlton.
Tammin Sursok is another famous South African actors that made it in Hollywood. She moved with her family to Sydney, Australia, at age 4. One of her notable roles is Jenna Marshall on Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017). The actress also appeared in The Young and the Restless (2007–2009) as Colleen Carlton and Home and Away (2000–2004) as Dani Sutherland.
18. Troye Sivan
- Full name: Troye Sivan Mellet
- Born: 5 June 1995
- Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Age: 27 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Singer, actor, and YouTuber
- Famous movie/series: Spud Trilogy (2010) as John Milton, X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) as a young Wolverine.
Troye Sivan cannot miss this list of successful South African actors and actresses in Hollywood. His family moved with him to Australia when he was 2 years old. The actor was born in a Jewish family and is open about his gay sexuality.
He signed with EMI Australia in 2013 and his third extended play, TRXYE, was number five on the US Billboard 200. Sivan's most famous acting roles are John Milton in Spud Trilogy (2010) and a young Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).
19. Arnold Vosloo
- Full name: Arnold Vosloo
- Born: 16 June 1962
- Birthplace: Pretoria, South Africa
- Age: 60 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actor
- Famous movie/series: Blood Diamond (2006) as Colonel Coetzee, The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001) as Imhotep
Arnold Vosloo is also among the famous South African actors that made it in Hollywood. The celebrated Afrikaans actor has Dutch and German heritage. Arnold's parents were stage actors, and his dad managed a drive-in theatre.
Vosloo pursued a course in drama at Pretoria Technicon upon completing high school and military service. He has been in Hollywood for over three decades and has won various accolades.
Arnold is recognized for acting Imhotep in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), Pik van Cleef in Hard Target (1993), Colonel Coetzee in Blood Diamond (2006), terrorist Habib Marwan in 24 Season 4 (2001), Zartan in G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), etc.
20. Louise Barnes
- Full name: Louise Barnes
- Born: 26 April 1974
- Birthplace: South Africa
- Age: 48 years (as of September 2022)
- Career: Actress
- Famous movie/series: Surviving Evil (2009) as Rachel Rice, Black Sails (2014-2016) as Miranda Barlow
Louise Barnes gained recognition in Mzansi for roles like Adele de Bruyn de Koning in the Egoli series (1997-2000) and Jocelyn Del Rossi in the Jozi-H series (2006-2007). In addition, the actress has played in international films like SA/UK film Surviving Evil (2009) as Rachel Rice, Black Sails (2014-2016) as Miranda Barlow, Outsiders (2017) as Moregon, NCIS (2019) as Sarah/Sahar, and NCIS HAWAII (2022) as Kaya.
What are some famous female South African actors in Hollywood?
Some of the most prominent South African actresses in Hollywood are:
- Charlize Theron
- Louise Barnes
- Sasha Pieterse
- Tammin Sursok
- Lesley-Ann Brandt
- Justine Waddell
- Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht
- Alice Maud Krige
- Zethu Dlomo
- Pearl Thusi
- Leleti Khumalo
What are some famous male South African actors in Hollywood?
Some of the most successful South African male actors in Hollywood include:
- Tony Kgoroge
- Arnold Vosloo
- Troye Sivan
- Tyrone Keogh
- Sharlto Copley
- Dean Geyer
- Adhir Kalyan
- Fana Mokoena
- John Kani
Does Orlando Bloom have South African roots?
English actor Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom was born in England to an Indian mother. He believed his father was Harry Saul Bloom (South African anti-apartheid novelist). Saul died when Orlando was 9 years old. At age 13, he discovered his biological father was his mother's partner, Colin Stone (a British singer).
South African actors in Hollywood are doing commendable work. Their exceptional talents and unrelenting determination have helped them beat the odds to emerge at the top.
READ ALSO: 10 highest-paid South African actors and their net worths in 2022
Briefly.co.za also posted a list of 10 highest-paid actors in SA in 2022 and their net worths. Sello Maake kaNcube is estimated to be worth around $13 million.
Moshidi Motshegwa has $8 million, and Bonang Matheba is worth about $7 million. These three multi-millionaires are not even among the top three highest-paid South African actors in 2022.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News