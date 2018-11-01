Top 20 South African actors in Hollywood: actors who are making it big

South African actors in Hollywood are the pride of Africa. "The Cinema of the United States" or "Hollywood" released its first film in 1910 and established its first movie studio on Sunset Boulevard by 1911. One way this American film industry embraces diversity is by hiring actors and actresses across the globe.

Top SA actors. Photo: @zethudlomomphahlele, @ArnoldVoslooFans-Worldwide, @pearlthusiofficial, @JohnKani, @leleti.khumalo.773, @charlizetheron, @realdeangeyer, @fanamokoena (modified by author)

Mzansi leads among African countries with the most actors and actresses working in Hollywood. Top-rated South African actors have featured in notable American movies and series like Pretty Little Liars and Glee. These films are available on movie streaming sites like Netflix and Showmax.

Top 20 South African actors in Hollywood

South African actors and actresses in America come from diverse backgrounds. Hollywood does not discriminate against anyone. It hires Mzansi actors from all races, genders, sexuality, religions, tribes, etc. Below are the top 20 South African actors in Hollywood:

1. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron's short hairstyles. Photo: @charlizetheron (modified by author)

Full name: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Born: 7 August 1975

7 August 1975 Birthplace: Benoni, South Africa

Benoni, South Africa Age: 47 years (as of September 2022)

47 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress and film producer

Actress and film producer Famous movie/series: Monster (2003) as Aileen Wuornos

Charlize Theron is among the highest-paid South African actresses in Hollywood. The Afrikaans actress was born to a French dad and German mum. Time magazine's mentioned her among the world's 100 most influential people in 2016.

Ballet dancer Charlize relocated from Mzansi to New York City to dance and model. John Crosby helped her join Hollywood. Charlize moved to Los Angles to be an actress. Her first movie was Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995) as Eli's follower. Theron is famously known for being Aileen Wuornos in Monsters (2003).

2. Tony Kgoroge

Tony Kgoroge wearing a suit. Photo: @t4tonykgoroge (modified by author)

Full name: Tony Kgoroge

Tony Kgoroge Born: 21 April 1974

21 April 1974 Birthplace: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Bloemfontein, South Africa Age: 48 years (as of September 2022)

48 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actor

Actor Famous movie/series: Blood Diamond (2006) as a troop leader

Tony Kgoroge's most notable Hollywood performance was in the 2006 German-American film Black Diamond. He played alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou. Actor Kgoroge has performed in several international and local movies like Invictus (2009) as Jason Tshabalala, Black Sails (2014) as Julius, and Lord of War (2005) as Mbizi.

3. Leleti Khumalo

Leleti Khumalo smiling. Photo: @leleti.khumalo.773 (modified by author)

Full name: Leleti Khumalo

Leleti Khumalo Born: 30 March 1970

30 March 1970 Birthplace: KwaMashu, South Africa

KwaMashu, South Africa Age: 52 years (as of September 2022)

52 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress

Actress Famous movie/series: Invictus (2009) as Mary, Sarafina! (1992) as Sarafina

Actress Leleti Khumalo featured as Mary alongside Morgan Freeman (played the role of Nelson Mandela) in Invictus, a 2009 American-South African drama. She is also known for her leading role in the Sarafina! (1992) movie and stage play and Fedens in Hotel Rwanda (2004), Yesterday (2004) as a village woman.

4. Zethu Dlomo

Zethu Dlomo with braids and dreadlocks. Photo: @zethudlomomphahlele (modified by author)

Full name: Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele

Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele Born: 31 March 1989

31 March 1989 Birthplace: Lenasia, South Africa

Lenasia, South Africa Age: 33 years (as of September 2022)

33 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress

Actress Years active: 2012–present

2012–present Famous movie/series: Book of Negroes (2014) as Sanu, Black Sails (2017) as Madi

Zethu's first role was in Room 9 on SABC 1. The former Isibaya actress played Madi in the American series Black Sails (2017), and a pregnant slave called Sanu in Book of Negroes. Zethu Dlomo also featured in Five Fingers for Marseilles, a 2017 South African Neo-Western thriller film, as Lerato.

5. Fana Mokoena

Fana Mokoena in a suit. Photo: @sowetanlive, @fanamokoena (modified by author)

Full name: Fana Mokoena

Fana Mokoena Born: 13 May 1971

13 May 1971 Birthplace: Kroonstad, South Africa

Kroonstad, South Africa Age: 51 years (as of September 2022)

51 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actor and political activist

Actor and political activist Famous movie/series: World War Z (2013) as Thierry Umutoni

Fana Mokoena acted alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z (2013) apocalyptic horror film. The actor is also a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters party. He was a Free State Member of Parliament (a delegate to the National Council of Provinces) from May 2014 to August 2016. Fana Mokoena became a full member of the National Assembly of South Africa from August 2016 to October 2020.

6. Adhir Kalyan

Adhir Kalyan's spiky haircuts. Photo: @adhirkalyanfans (modified by author)

Full name: Adhir Kalyan

Adhir Kalyan Born: 4 August 1983

4 August 1983 Birthplace: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Age: 39 years (as of September 2022)

39 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actor

Actor Famous movie/series: Rules of Engagement (2009–2013) as Timmy, United States of Al (2021–2022) as Awalmir "Al" Karimi

Adhir Kalyan is the son of Sandy Kalyan, a renowned Mzansi politician. The star moved to London in 2005 to further his acting career, then land into Hollywood. He acted in CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement (2009–2013) as Timmy, United States of Al (2021–2022) as Awalmir "Al" Karimi, BBC series Holby City (2006) as Arjmand Younis, Aliens in America as Raja (2007–2008), and more.

7. Pearl Thusi

Pear Thusi rocking off-shoulder gowns. Photo: @pearlthusiofficial (modified by author)

Full name: Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi

Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi Born: 13 May 1988

13 May 1988 Birthplace: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Age: 34 years (as of September 2022)

34 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress, model, and media personality

Actress, model, and media personality Famous movie/series: The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (2009) as Patricia Kopong, Catching Feelings (2017) as Samkelo

Pearl Thusi is played in the BBC/HBO series The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (2009) as Patricia Kopong, ABC thriller Quantico (2016–2017) as Dayana Mampasi, Catching Feelings (2017) as Samkelo, Netflix's first African original series, Queen Sono (2020) as Queen Sono, and more. Thusi hosts Lip Sync Battle Africa on MTV and e.tv and the Moments talk show on EbonyLife TV.

8. Alice Maud Krige

Alice Krige with blonde and brown hair. Photo: @South African Pulp, @Brannon Braga (modified by author)

Full name: Alice Maud Krige

Alice Maud Krige Born: 28 June 1954

28 June 1954 Birthplace: Kroonstad, South Africa

Kroonstad, South Africa Age: 68 years (as of September 2022)

68 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress and producer

Actress and producer Famous movie/series: Chariots of Fire (1981) as Sybil Gordon, Ghost Story (1981) as Eva Galli/Alma Mobley

Alice Maud Krige is the daughter of psychology professor Patricia and physician Louis Krige. Her first feature film was Chariots of Fire (1981) as Sybil Gordon (the Gilbert & Sullivan singer). She is also known for playing Eva Galli/Alma Mobley in Ghost Story (1981), the Borg Queen in Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) as Virginia "Ginny" McCumber, and more.

9. Sharlto Copley

Sharlto Copley with and without a moustache. Photo: @ sharltocopleyofficial (modified by author)

Full name: Sharlto Copley

Sharlto Copley Born: 27 November 1973

27 November 1973 Birthplace: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Age: 48 years (as of September 2022)

48 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actor

Actor Famous movie/series: District 9 (2009) as Wikus van der Merwe, Maleficent (2014) as King Stefan

Sharlto Copley's famous roles include Wikus van der Merwe in District 9 (2009), The A-Team (2010) as Captain H.M. "Howling Mad" Murdock, Agent M. Kruger in Elysium (2013), James Corrigan in Europa Report (2013), King Stefan in Maleficent (2014) and more. He will feature in Boy Kills World and Desert Warrior in 2023.

10. Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht

Kim Suzanne with long wavy hair. Photo: @kimangelgreen

Full name: Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht

Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht Born: 20 June 1980

20 June 1980 Birthplace: Belhar, Cape Town, South Africa

Belhar, Cape Town, South Africa Age: 42 years (as of September 2022)

42 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress

Actress Famous movie/series: The Flash (2017–2018) as Marlize DeVoe

Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht played Lolly de Klerk in Isidingo (1998). She presented a local youth TV program called Take5 in the 1990s. Some of her famous roles are Noma Banks in Dominion (2014–2015), Marlize DeVoe on CW's The Flash series (2017–2018), Dating Game Killer (2017) as Joanne, and Raised By Wolves (2022) as Decima.

11. Justine Waddell

Justine Waddell smiling. Photo: @justinewaddellfans (modified by author)

Full name: Justine Waddell

Justine Waddell Born: 4 November 1975

4 November 1975 Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 46 years (as of September 2022)

46 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress

Actress Famous movie/series: The Fall (2006) as Nurse Evelyn, Chaos (2005) as Teddy Galloway

Justine Waddell's father, Gordon Waddell, was a Scottish rugby union player and the Scottish national team's captain. He played for the British and Irish Lions, was a director of Anglo American PLC and also a Progressive Party Member of Parliament in South Africa.

The family moved to Scotland when Justine was 11. She has played many iconic roles, including Nurse Evelyn in the 2006 film The Fall, Detective Teddy Galloway in Chaos (2005), Tess in Tess of the d'Urbervilles (1998), and Estella in BBC's Great Expectations film (1999 ).

12. Tyrone Keogh

Tyrone Keogh in a white and black T-shirt. Photo: @TyKeoghOfficial (modified by author)

Full name: Tyrone Keogh

Tyrone Keogh Born: 1982

1982 Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 40/41 years (as of September 2022)

40/41 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actor, model, and film director

Actor, model, and film director Famous movie/series: The Girl from St. Agnes (2019) as Shane Moolman, Dominion (2014) as Lt. Vince Halloran.

Tyrone Keogh has Ugandan origin and his mother, Debbie Keogh, is a film producer. Tyrone won GQ South Africa's Best Dressed Man in 2012. He has featured in several American and UK series, including 24 Hours to Live (2017) as Keith Zera, Transference: A Bipolar Love Story (2020) as Douglas Cornell, The Girl from St. Agnes (2019) as Shane Moolman, and Dominion (2014) as Lt. Vince Halloran.

13. John Kani

John Kani wearing eyeglasses. Photo: @JohnKani, @James Green (modified by author)

Full name: Bonisile John Kani

Bonisile John Kani Born: 30 August 1943

30 August 1943 Birthplace: New Brighton, Gqeberha, South Africa

New Brighton, Gqeberha, South Africa Age: 79 years (as of September 2022)

79 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actor, author, director and playwright

Actor, author, director and playwright Famous movie/series: Black Panther (2018) as T'Chaka, The Lion King (2019) as Rafiki

Actor John Kani is among the few black South African actors in Hollywood. He was the first black actor to play Othello on stage in Mzansi in 1987, before the end of apartheid. Kani is a theatre director and Chairperson of the South African National Arts Council.

He is known for playing the role of T'Chaka (Black Panther's dad) in Black Panther (2018) and Captain America: Civil War (2016 ), Colonel Ulenga in Netflix's Murder Mystery (2019), and Rafiki in The Lion King (2019 remake). Kani has also acted in Sarafina (1992) as Ngema, Ghost of Darkness (1996) as Samuel and more films.

14. Sasha Pieterse

Sasha Pieterse smiling at the camera. Photo: @TheSashaPietersePage (modified by author)

Full name: Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer

Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer Born: 17 February 1996

17 February 1996 Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 26 years (as of September 2022)

26 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress, singer and songwriter

Actress, singer and songwriter Famous movie/series: Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019) as Alison DiLaurentis

Sasha Pieterse is best known to the world for playing the role of Alison DiLaurentis in Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017) and its spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019). Sasha was born and raised in Johannesburg before relocating to Las Vegas in the US in 2000 with her parents. The family settled in Los Angeles.

Sasha’s parents were part of an acrobatic team performing in international shows. She finished her studies at age 14 because she was homeschooled. Some of her other hit projects are X-Men: First Class (2011) as a teen girl, Good Luck Chuck (2007) as a goth girl, Heroes (2006–2010) as Amanda Strazzulla, and Hawaii Five-0 (2010–2020) as Dawn Hatfield.

15. Lesley-Ann Brandt

Lesley Brandt put her hands behind her back in one photo and held a gun in the other. Photo: @ Lesley-Ann Brandt

Full name: Lesley-Ann Brandt

Lesley-Ann Brandt Born: 2 December 1981

2 December 1981 Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Age: 40 years (as of September 2022)

40 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress

Actress Famous movie/series: Spartacus: Blood and Sand (2010–2013) as Naevia, Lucifer (2016–2021) as Mazikeen

Lesley–Ann is also among the celebrated South African actors in Hollywood. Her acting career began when she moved with her parents and younger brother to Auckland, New Zealand. The role of Naevia in Spartacus: Blood and Sand Season 1 (2010–2013) brought Lesley to the limelight.

She has also featured in Lucifer (2016–2021) as Mazikeen, Single Ladies (2011–2015) as Naomi Cox, Killer Woman (2014) as Amber Flynn, Legend of the Seeker (2008–2010) as sister Thea, and more TV series.

16. Dean Geyer

Dean Geyer smiling at the camera. Photo: @realdeangeyer (modified by author)

Full name: Dean Stanley Geyer

Dean Stanley Geyer Born: 20 March 1986

20 March 1986 Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 36 years (as of September 2022)

36 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actor, singer-songwriter, and martial artist

Actor, singer-songwriter, and martial artist Famous movie/series: Neighbours (2008) as Ty Harper, Glee (2012) as Junior Brody

Dean Geyer is also among South African actors in Hollywood films. He relocated to Australia with his family at age 15 because of the high crime rates in South Africa. Dean finished third in the Australian Idol talent show in 2006 and landed a notable role in the Australian soap opera Neighbours (2008) as Ty Harper.

Geyer also got a major record deal. He is globally recognized for playing the role of Junior Brody in Glee Season 4 (2012). His father and grandfather were martial art teachers, and he has a black belt in karate.

17. Tammin Sursok

Tammin Sursok letting her hair fall on her shoulders. Photo: @TamminSursok

Full name: Tammin Sursok

Tammin Sursok Born: 19 August 1983

19 August 1983 Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 39 years (as of September 2022)

39 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress and singer

Actress and singer Famous movie/series: Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017) as Jenna Marshall, The Young and the Restless (2007–2009) as Colleen Carlton.

Tammin Sursok is another famous South African actors that made it in Hollywood. She moved with her family to Sydney, Australia, at age 4. One of her notable roles is Jenna Marshall on Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017). The actress also appeared in The Young and the Restless (2007–2009) as Colleen Carlton and Home and Away (2000–2004) as Dani Sutherland.

18. Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan's portrait and another image of him sitting on the field. Photo: @troyesivan (modified by author)

Full name: Troye Sivan Mellet

Troye Sivan Mellet Born: 5 June 1995

5 June 1995 Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 27 years (as of September 2022)

27 years (as of September 2022) Career: Singer, actor, and YouTuber

Singer, actor, and YouTuber Famous movie/series: Spud Trilogy (2010) as John Milton, X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) as a young Wolverine.

Troye Sivan cannot miss this list of successful South African actors and actresses in Hollywood. His family moved with him to Australia when he was 2 years old. The actor was born in a Jewish family and is open about his gay sexuality.

He signed with EMI Australia in 2013 and his third extended play, TRXYE, was number five on the US Billboard 200. Sivan's most famous acting roles are John Milton in Spud Trilogy (2010) and a young Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

19. Arnold Vosloo

Arnold Vosloo with a bald head and a short haircut. Photo: @slimehousetv, @Arnold Vosloo Fans - Worldwide (modified by author)

Full name: Arnold Vosloo

Arnold Vosloo Born: 16 June 1962

16 June 1962 Birthplace: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Age: 60 years (as of September 2022)

60 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actor

Actor Famous movie/series: Blood Diamond (2006) as Colonel Coetzee, The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001) as Imhotep

Arnold Vosloo is also among the famous South African actors that made it in Hollywood. The celebrated Afrikaans actor has Dutch and German heritage. Arnold's parents were stage actors, and his dad managed a drive-in theatre.

Vosloo pursued a course in drama at Pretoria Technicon upon completing high school and military service. He has been in Hollywood for over three decades and has won various accolades.

Arnold is recognized for acting Imhotep in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), Pik van Cleef in Hard Target (1993), Colonel Coetzee in Blood Diamond (2006), terrorist Habib Marwan in 24 Season 4 (2001), Zartan in G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), etc.

20. Louise Barnes

Louise Barnes rocking blonde hairstyles. Photo: @etvScandal, @rebekahrobertphotography (modified by author)

Full name: Louise Barnes

Louise Barnes Born: 26 April 1974

26 April 1974 Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Age: 48 years (as of September 2022)

48 years (as of September 2022) Career: Actress

Actress Famous movie/series: Surviving Evil (2009) as Rachel Rice, Black Sails (2014-2016) as Miranda Barlow

Louise Barnes gained recognition in Mzansi for roles like Adele de Bruyn de Koning in the Egoli series (1997-2000) and Jocelyn Del Rossi in the Jozi-H series (2006-2007). In addition, the actress has played in international films like SA/UK film Surviving Evil (2009) as Rachel Rice, Black Sails (2014-2016) as Miranda Barlow, Outsiders (2017) as Moregon, NCIS (2019) as Sarah/Sahar, and NCIS HAWAII (2022) as Kaya.

What are some famous female South African actors in Hollywood?

Some of the most prominent South African actresses in Hollywood are:

Charlize Theron

Louise Barnes

Sasha Pieterse

Tammin Sursok

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Justine Waddell

Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht

Alice Maud Krige

Zethu Dlomo

Pearl Thusi

Leleti Khumalo

What are some famous male South African actors in Hollywood?

Some of the most successful South African male actors in Hollywood include:

Tony Kgoroge

Arnold Vosloo

Troye Sivan

Tyrone Keogh

Sharlto Copley

Dean Geyer

Adhir Kalyan

Fana Mokoena

John Kani

Does Orlando Bloom have South African roots?

English actor Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom was born in England to an Indian mother. He believed his father was Harry Saul Bloom (South African anti-apartheid novelist). Saul died when Orlando was 9 years old. At age 13, he discovered his biological father was his mother's partner, Colin Stone (a British singer).

South African actors in Hollywood are doing commendable work. Their exceptional talents and unrelenting determination have helped them beat the odds to emerge at the top.

