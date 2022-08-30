In celebration of Dr John Kani's 79th birthday, Briefly News takes a look at the Black Panther star's life and legacy

The legendary actor was born in the Eastern Cape in 1943 and worked hard in the acting and theatre industry until he was recognised internationally for his good work

The playwright and director has won multiple awards and has been honoured by different universities for his stellar work, but has also lost his left eye for appearing in anti-apartheid plays

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Dr John Kani turned 79 years old on Tuesday, 30 August. The iconic South African actor was born in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape in 1943.

Dr John Kani celebrated his 39th birthday on 30 August. Image: @johnkani2

Source: Twitter

The legendary thespian has appeared in countless international movies and stage plays and has been honoured multiple times for flying the South African flag high across the globe.

In celebration of the award-winning actor and world renowned playwright's birthday, Briefly News zoomed in on his life and legacy.

Does Dr John Kani wear a prosthesis on his left eye?

The author and director lost his left eye in an unfortunate incident after appearing in an anti-apartheid play in 1975 in the US. After playing a leading role in the play titled Sizwe Banzi Is Dead, he returned to Mzansi.

He got a phone call claiming his dad wanted to see him. On his way to his father, he was assaulted by police and lost his eye. Kani now wears a glass eye, according to Wikipedia.

Does Dr John Kani have a wife and children?

The star is married to Mandi Anathi Gulwa-Kani. The couple have a son together named Atandwa Kani. Atandwa is following in his father's footsteps as an actor. He made his debut on US TV on a series titled Life Is Wild. He also portrayed the character of his father's younger version in Black Panther.

Dr John Kani's debut as a solo playwright

He made his debut as a solo playwright back in 2002. Before that, Kani had been credited for co-writing a number of plays. He wrote Nothing but the Truth in 2002 and it premiered at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg. The play bagged the 2003 Fleaur du Cap Awards for the Best Actor and Best New South African Play.

Why Xhosa was Wakanda's language in Black Panther?

Dr John Kani appeared in the world renowned movie, Black Panther in 2018. Before that he had appeared in another Marvel Studios blockbuster, Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He played the character of T'Chaka in both the movies.

According to reports, late Chadwick Boseman, who played Kani's onscreen son in Black Panther, learned Xhosa and made it Wakanda's language because Kani was a native speaker of the language.

Dr John Kani's awards and other recognition

Among some of the awards in his cabinet trophy, the thespian has received a SAFTA Life Time Award, Avanti Hall of Fame Award, and M-Net Plum Award, and a Clio Award in New York.

Kani was honoured with an honorary doctorate by the University of Cape Town in 2006. The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University appointed the icon with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in 2013. Wits University also awarded him with an honorary doctorate in 2020.

He has also been recognised with the national honour of the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his excellent contribution in Mzansi theatre and in the struggle for a democratic country.

Zakes Bantwini features John Kani in epic Osama music video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zakes Bantwini dropped the new music video for his hit Osama and it features legendary Mzansi actor John Kani. The Afrotech music producer took to social media to share a clip of himself explaining the concept behind the lit music video.

The song's cinematic visuals have been on high rotation on TV stations such as Channel O and MTV Base since he released it towards the end of December last year.

The likes of DJ Shimza, DJ Sbu, Oskido and rapper Blxckie, among other stars, also make cameo appearance in the video. Peeps took to the Zakes Bantwini's comment section to praise him for dropping a cool video.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News