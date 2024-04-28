Kabza De Small and Mthuzi were the man of the moment at the Metro FM Music awards as he walked away the victors

The amapiano DJs received their flowers as they walked away the big winners for the night at the Metro FM Music Awards 2023

Kabza De Small won big alongside Mthunzi for the joint album Isimo at the Metro FM musical Awards that took place in Mpumalanga

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi's impact on amapiano was recognised at the Metro FM music awards. On 27 April 2024, the musicians won the most awards.

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi won 4 Metro FM Music Awards with 'Imithandazo' and many celebrated. Image: @mthunzisa / kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small was nominated in five categories, and he won all except one. The Metro FM Music Awards (MMA) made fans realise how talented the DJ is.

Kabza De Small dominates and Metro FM Music awards.

According to the official MMA X account, Kabza De Small and Mthunzi one song of the year with ‘Imithandazo’ – Kabza De Small & Mthunzi ft. DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline and Umthakathi Kush. The same song was also named The Best Collaboration as well as Best Amapiano.

Kabza De Small & Mthunzi's album, Isimo, then won best-produced album. See a post by Metro FM below:

Kabza De Small praised for MMA wins from fans

Online users thought that Kabza deserved the major win. Netizens were raving about Kabza, and many congratulated him.

@djstago gushed:

"Congratulations Kabza."

@_LeratoMabuzaM applauded:

"Well done."

@mrcool_SIYA was pleased:

"This song is powerful."

@Cleo_wa_Badimo argued:

"iPlan or Mnike deserved this aware. Not complaining though."

@ayanda_thequeen added:

"Why did I want iPlan to win? but also I’m not complaining."

@Mo2Online was more upset:

"Glad I didn't watch this. This is a great song, but there's no way this song deserved to win both Song of the Year or best amapiano song awards."

@mllwjaded disagreed:

"Well deserved, this song is a classic."

Metro FM Music Award Winners to bag cash prizes

Briefly News previously reported that during the Metro FM Awards nominee announcement ceremony, they shared a major statement on cash prizes.

According to Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the Metro FM Awards have announced that they will be offering cash prizes to winners this year.

On 27 March, the nominee announcement ceremony took place, and the best of the best in music had their time to shine. But that was not all; they also made an epic announcement.

