Young pop amapiano star Tyla bagged the most nominations at the Metro FM awards

She was nominated for the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge, and Artist of the Year

Many netizens reacted to the news of the Water hitmaker bagging the most nominations

Tyla leads the pack with the most nominations at the Metro FM awards. Image: @tyla

It is that time of the year for the 18th annual Metro FM Music Awards, as they will be hosted in Mpumalanga. The awards nominations were also announced on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.

Tyla bags the most Metro FM Awards nominations

Our very own young Grammy award-winning star Tyla has made headlines once again on social media

Recently, the star was announced as the most nominated artist at the Metro FM Awards as she has bagged six nominations for the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge, and Artist of the Year.

The Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Tyla leads Metros noms. Grammy award winning artist Tyla, leads with six (6) nominations for the song ‘Water’. She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year."

Netizens react to Tyla's leading the pack at Metro FM Awards

Many netizens reacted to the news of the Water hitmaker bagging the most nominations. See some of the comments below:

@novakoutique said:

"She definitely winning them all."

@DouglasTiekar wrote:

"If awards were really fair, she should win all of those awards, none of South African song surpass "water" in terms of numbers at the moment, even the music video."

@ZAMONEYM9 shared:

"She’s gonna win all 6."

@MsRebrand commented:

"She will probably get all but song of the year."

@nicki_D_ mentioned:

"Knowing how these awards work, I know they gonna rob her shem and they could just give them to her for two simple reasons."

@Passeks tweeted:

"She deserves all of them."

K.O congratulates AKA’s following SETE snub at Metro FM awards

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Metro FM Awards took place on May 6 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. Talented SA artists were honoured for their contributions to the music industry.

K.O was the most nominated artist and was snubbed in all seven categories for Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration Song, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge, and Song of the Year.

