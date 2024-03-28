Mzansi's most-loved guessing game show, Masked Singer SA, will be returning to your small screens

The producer of the show, Anele Mdoda, announced on Twitter (X) that the show will be returning for the second season

Anele Mdoda shared with Briefly News that everything is bigger, better, and more spectacular this season

Anele Mdoda has announced the return of 'Masked Singer SA'. Image: @zintathu, @maskedsingerza

Anele Mdoda was overjoyed after landing the biggest, most fun-filled star-powered singing contest and guessing game in 2022 the first season was a success, and now the second is set to make its return.

Anele announces the return of Masked Singer SA

Media personality and Rose and Oaks Media co-owner Anele Mdoda has shared some great news with her fans and followers recently.

The star took to her Twitter (X) page and announced the return of the Masked Singer SA season two, which was said to air on Saturday, 6 April 2022. Mdoda posted a picture of herself with one of the show's detectives, Somizi Mhlongo and wrote:

"Masked Singer South Africa Season Two loading. Next week Saturday. SABC 3 at 18:30!!!"

Anele Mdoda also shared with Briefly News that everything is bigger, better, and more spectacular this season.

She said:

"This season, expect a significant ramp-up in challenge levels with clues becoming notably more challenging. Every aspect of the show has been elevated to new heights - bigger, better, and more spectacular. From the stunning costumes to themed episodes and energetic renditions of fan-favorite songs, South Africa is in for an awe-inspiring experience. Moreover, brace yourself for an impressive lineup of personalities, each bringing their A-game in the quest to clinch the coveted Golden Mask trophy."

"We’re talking about your mega-megastars, from the world-famous sports figures to maybe even a World Cup winner to also globally recognizable faces, you'll never know."

See the post below:

Fans can't wait for season 2

Many netizens shared that they can't wait for the second season of The Masked Singer SA to return. See some of the comments below:

@nozipho_mashaba wrote:

"I literally enjoyed this show and l can’t wait for the new season."

@Tumza_ said:

"You need to take part Anele, it will be awesome. Leave the producing to others ane."

@_uBongani commented:

"My toddler is gonna be so happy."

@Mntanethonga commented:

"Finally! Me and my babies can't wait."

@Elle_Mahri mentioned:

"Best show in SA!!! I'm ready."

@Sabi89258085 tweeted:

"My husband had to put a reminder on his phone,we can't wait."

Netizens ready for Idols to be canned

In another Briefly News story, some netizens felt the final season of Idols SA could not have come sooner.

Voicing their opinions about the low viewership of the once-popular Sunday night singing competition, netizens listed several reasons, including moving the show to a Saturday, favouritism and welcoming fresh ideas like the Masked Singer SA.

