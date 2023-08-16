South Africans are showing disinterest in the final season of the music competition

An informal survey was conducted by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela asking netizens if they watch it

The question received mixed responses, many blaming the new time-slot

Mzansi gave the final season 'Idols' a cold shoulder, according to a survey conducted on Twitter. Images: @somizi, @thembiseete, @proverbmusic

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic's once-hit music completion, Idols, seems to have lost its flare as viewership and interest have dwindled.

Phil Mphela conducts an online survey on Idols

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela took a question to Twitter out of concern about the underwhelming response the show received:

"Are you watching #IdolsSA final season? The silence on my TL is deafening. Even @Jabu_Macdonald isn’t tweeting much about it. Go etsagalang?"

Check out the post:

Tweeps review Idols' final season

Phil's post was filled with discouraging comments:

@_officialMoss spoke differently:

"I’m actually watching, I don’t understand why they moved it to Saturday though."

@_officialMoss suggested:

"For a last/final season, I would have insisted on a prime slot. But, that’s just me.

@pontsho_mp wondered:

"Ha ena that thing this year I wonder why?"

@MakiMarish said:

"#IdolsSA has run its course. We would not be watching."

@DonaldMakhasane sang a different song:

"We are loving it so far except that they didn't have to let the young boy go."

@Iam_Mxolisi was honest:

"It's not giving final season. The production is just too gimmicky and boring, they gave us a half-hearted finale. I still catch up on it anyways because I love those shows. It's just not worth spending a Saturday afternoon for."

@KholofeloRamon1 said:

"Judges no longer judge based on the singing but on beauty and age so."

@BlueroseKingwas blunt:

"Idols SA is so 2010. I am glad it's the final season."

@theo_ngqoia suggested:

"Their decision to move it from Sundays to Saturdays was their downfall, people are out and about on Saturdays."

Idols' Noma's CDs selling for R5

In a related Briefly News story, Season 12's Noma Khumalo's CD was spotted retailing for R5.

Concerned citizens took the issue to Gallo Records after the singer fell into depression in 2019.

She now lives a humble life as a teacher since her 2016 victory.

