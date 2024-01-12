Uzalo retains its title as South Africa's most-watched show in December 2023, with over 5.8 million views

Social media reactions to the viewership statistics were mixed, with fans expressing surprise at the rankings

Despite fluctuations in viewership numbers, South African soapies continue to enjoy significant support

Uzalo is still reigning supreme in the South African television industry. The popular soapie was listed as the top most-watched show in the country, surpassing others like Generations: The Legacy and House of Zwide.

‘Uzalo’ has remained South Africa's most-watched show. Image: @bhekisizwe_mohlala and @simphiwemajola_sa

Mzansi's most-watched shows announced

South Africa has some of the best soapies in the game. The viewers always go above and beyond to support their favourite shows.

According to the new statistics shared by the popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald on X, (formerly known as Twitter), Uzalo is still at the top with more than 5.8 million views, followed by Scandal! with over 4.8 million views, Generations: The Legacy with 4.7 million views, Skeem Saam 4.6 million views and lastly, House of Zwide with 4.4 million views. The post read:

"Top 5 most-watched shows for December 2023 in SA. 1. #Uzalo -5 832 879 2. #etvscandal - 4 825 095 3. #GenerationsTheLegacy - 4 782 188 4. #SkeemSaam - 4 644 644 5. #HouseofZwide - 4 443 335."

Mzansi reacts to the statistics

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the new statistics. Some were happy that their favourite shows made it to the top 5, while others were surprised that some people are still watching soapies.

@shukrani__ said:

"Generation and Uzalo have a cult following no one talks about them but the views are always up there."

@MphoMurashiwa COMMENTED:

"So happy to see Generations back up here. Top tier production Uzalo bores me bc I feel like I’m watching a skit"

@ThisIsSelby added:

"Hayibo Uzalo lost so many viewers. They were at 8million at one point. Generations also was somewhere there on top."

@whiteRhodaa noted:

"If these are December numbers I get shame, my pedi people don’t have time for tv in December ‍♀️"

