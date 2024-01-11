Thembi Seete's explicit scenes on Showmax's Adulting have received mixed reactions from netizens

Many people dragged the actress for agreeing to do such a role, especially someone of her calibre

Seete said this role differed from her previous roles, making it feel like the first time she acted

Thembi Seete’s raunchy scenes on Showmax’s ‘Adulting’ saw her become a trending topic online. Image: @thembiseete

Thembi Seete has been trending ever since her raunchy scenes on Adulting aired. Mzansi expressed shock over the nature of the explicit scenes, and the star has been trending ever since.

Thembi Seete's role on Adulting

Former Idols SA judge Thembi Seete was cast on Showmax's Adulting as a rich housewife named Portia. In the first episode she featured, she had an adult scene with one of the main characters, Vuyani, played by Luthando BU Mthembu.

Some viewers were very much taken aback by this and have given their mixed reactions.

Mzansi reacts to Thembi's scenes

Some viewers dragged the actress for agreeing to do such a role, especially someone of her calibre.

@mkhonzaxclusive said:

"Those scenes hurts like she cheated on me ... Sis Thembi Seete."

@rubberband_031 mentioned:

"That Thembi Seete clip broke my heart. My childhood crush being folded like rizzla paper."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"I still can’t sis Thembi Seete agreed to do this. This Ramaphosa economy is getting out of hand."

Thembi speaks on her role

Seete said this role differed from her previous roles, making it feel like the first time she acted.

According to TshisaLIVE, Thembi said people should be more open to discussing topics centred around adult entertainment.

Thembi was quoted as saying:

"My expicit scenes have never been this excplict. It felt like it was my first time acting, and that’s the beauty of acting.

"I know a lot of people will be like, ‘Thembi seems like she’s strict with herself, and she’s a good role model."

