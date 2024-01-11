A young Mzansi TikTokker defied expectations and built her own cosy apartment, brick by brick

A video shows the progress and impressive construction of her bachelor apartment in the township

Her inspiring journey is a testament to ambition and the power of prioritising homeownership over fleeting trends

A woman shared the exciting journey of building her own apartment. Image: @lionabliss

Source: TikTok

At the age of 22, a focused young Mzansi woman has done what many aspire to - build their own abode.

Kasi apartment takes shape

TikTokker @lionabliss shared a video showcasing the progress of how she decided to use her savings to build her own bachelor apartment in the township.

The footage features a montage of clips showing how the home-building project took shape from the planning, the materials, the foundation phase, the walls going up and the fitted roof.

@lionabliss also showed how she rocked basic cornrows throughout December as all her money went toward building the apartment, which she revealed cost her about R38K.

Although she is not done, @lionabliss showcased the almost complete apartment which requires just a few more finishing touches before interior decorating can get underway.

"I am 100% broke but it's all worth it ♥️ Ke leboha Modimo ❤️❤️❤️," the young woman wrote in the caption.

Check out the inspiring video below:

Mzansi applauds the young woman's efforts

The post's comments section was abuzz with joy and congratulatory messages as netizens praised the 22-year-old for taking a bold step to ensure she has a comfortable space to call her own.

Her story resonates with viewers who prioritise homeownership over material possessions, finding joy in the freedom and comfort it brings.

Nicole Smith commented:

"Can't wait to see it when everything's done. Ay you deserve to be proud of yourself ❤️."

Khensani❣☺ wrote:

"This is big well done my nana so proud of you."

Kwanele said:

"Uhlule abantu abadala ngokwakha lendlu yakho. Yinhle, congratulations sisi!"

Zintle Nojoko responded:

"Sebenzile ntombi ❤️."

samu.mtsweni said:

"Kancane, kancane sis. Usebenzile."

Lush commented:

"Unkulunkulu akwandisele. ✨."

User101 said:

"Nikeza intombazane amandla, she’ll show you ."

