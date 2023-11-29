A heartwarming TikTok video of a Johannesburg woman's act of kindness is touching people's heart

She is seen in the clip packing food hampers in buckets that she bought with her money for homeless people

South Africans are impressed by her philanthropic act and showered her with praise in the comments section

A woman bought food and packed hampers for homeless people in Johannesburg. Image: @happygalmbali

Mzansi people witnessed the selfless act of a Johannesburg woman who used her own money to purchase food for the homeless.

Compassionate woman posts video

She shared her generous act via a TikTok video posted on her account @happygalmbali.

The young lady said she decided to use her savings on the less fortunate rather than buy a new phone.

"Thokoza, my dad thought I was joking when I told him I used my savings I wanted to buy an iPhone to help someone in need.❤️ Anyways stay kind and be safe!"

Woman packs food in buckets

The short footage displays the woman closing the bucket filled with food supplies. I gained significant traction on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Philanthropic act moves SA

South Africans who were deeply moved by her philanthropic act and expressed their admiration in the comments section.

@Kalakateni said:

"May God bless you my sister kungapheli lapho uthatha khona."

@nonoegoyibo posted:

"Your pocket will never run dry in Jesus name amen. "

@hlengiwe.sibanda commented:

"I'm not on the street my sister but things are really bad can I have one."

@thembenimanana8 wrote:

"Be blessed may that R8000 you spend be multiplied by God 100 times."

@InnocentM stated:

"Whether she is doing it for likes or not, the needy are fed. Good job sis."

@laurenrandy1 added:

"When they say not all heroes wear capes, this is the perfect example of that. Baby girl may God bless you in abundance. "

@Somielihle said:

"Siyabonga nana, and continue posting, who knows you might get a sponsor next time. People like talking about things they have no clue and no means to do. Bless you."

@Otilliah.g mentioned:

"The world needs more people like you, may blessings follow you."

