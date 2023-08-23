A generous and kind woman showed on TikTok how she is making a difference in her community

She posted a video of her handing out packaged meals to homeless and needy people from the boot of her car

The heartwarming video moved thousands of people, and they applauded her in the comments section and urged her to continue the good work

A kind woman gave the needy people in her community food. Image: @edgars_fashion

Source: TikTok

It is very rare to see acts of kindness in today's society. However, one woman was caught on camera feeding needy people and was praised for it.

Woman's good deed trends

The TikTok video of her generous gesture quickly became popular online clocking 586 000 views. In the viral clip posted by @nozimanga9, she can be seen giving out food from the back of her car. Many people were touched by her compassion and willingness to help those in need.

Food distribution warms hearts

The woman's actions have inspired others to do similar good deeds in their communities. Some asked where they could donate money to help feed more people.

Many mentioned that the kind woman was a beautiful example of how one person's actions can make a big difference in the world.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise generous woman

@nomsafelemntwinit commented:

"God bless isandla esiphayo."

@yolenza1 wrote:

"This is what I want to do in my community. Well done sisi."

@sthe_ndlovu mentioned:

"For the fact that uyabathobela, I am very impressed Nozi unkulunkulu usazokubusisa."

@LaNgozo added:

"Blessed is the hand that gives than the one that receives.❤️May God bless you sisi.❤️"

@nosh_nos16 posted:

"Please can I join in next time to provide still water and cooldrink sisi."

@Kgothatso said:

"Who's chopping onions? May the Almighty keeps on blessings you.❤️"

@Mpilonhle asked:

"Can someone please explain why is it mostly men? May God bless you."

@MaMphephethwa_Omuhle wrote:

"The joy in their faces.❤️"

Source: Briefly News