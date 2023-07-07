A kind man has been going around surprising homeless people with care packages, and SA loves it

TikTok user @lambertmpenda3 shared a video showing the reactions of the homeless people

People were touched by the video and took time to thank the man for doing what he is doing

This man is making homeless people’s days by sneakily dropping food by them. Sharing a video showing his philanthropy, the man left many hearts burning with gratitude.

The kind man shared a video showing the reactions of the homeless people who he fed. Image: TikTok / @lambertmpenda3

Source: TikTok

We live in a world riddled with poverty, starvation and struggle. It is thanks to people like this that hope still exists and that people have a reason to smile.

Kind man shares a heartwarming video of him sneakily feeding the homeless

TikTok user @lambertmpenda3 shared a video showing him sneaking up on homeless people and leaving them care packages. Their reactions when they see the surprise is priceless.

Take a look at this beautiful footage, and have a tissue ready; it will give you the feels:

Mzansi thanks the man for his selfless acts of kindness

Wiping tears from their eyes, people thanked the man for his kindness. Some of these people lived another day because of him, and it warmed hearts to see people in such situations smiling.

Read some of the comments:

Agy Rashid suggested:

“Nice, but I think interacting with them before giving will also make them smile”

Sarah Sam loved it:

“Now this is what we call helping ”

user3822594965607 shed a tear:

“Who's cutting onions much love, bro, may God bless you.”

user4697198718865 said:

“Blessings, you teach us to be generous to the needy and poor people, only God can bless you abundantly.”

Cape Town homeless woman blows people away with incredible voice: Mzansi calls for someone to sign her

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi people are blown away and heartbroken after seeing a video of a homeless woman in Cape Town singing on a bench. Talent like this just shouldn’t go unnoticed!

TikTok user @yvettelondon0 shared a hairraising video showing the woman singing as a man beside her playing the guitar. Her pitch is angelic, and bystanders couldn’t believe it.

She sang Love on The Brain by Rihanna flawlessly. The way she dives into those tones is just beautiful!

