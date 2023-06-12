A homeless woman in Cape Town has gone viral on social media as her incredible voice rendered many to tears

TikTok user @yvettelondon0 shared a video of the lady singing on a bench, and it is beautiful

People helped send the video viral, praying that someone noticed this woman’s talent

Mzansi people are blown away and heartbroken after seeing a video of a homeless woman in Cape Town singing on a bench. Talent like this just shouldn’t go unnoticed!

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows incredibly talented homeless woman in Cape Town singing on a bench

TikTok user @yvettelondon0 shared a hairraising video showing the woman singing as a man beside her playing the guitar. Her pitch is angelic, and bystanders couldn’t believe it.

She sang Love on The Brain by Rihanna flawlessly. The way she dives into those tones is just beautiful! Take a look at this woman’s insane talent:

Mzansi people make the video go viral in hopes of getting her noticed

People were heartbroken to see such talent go unnoticed. Hyping the woman in the comments, people prayed that someone sees this and gives the homeless woman the break she deserves.

Read some of the heartwarming comments:

mountainkid86 shared:

“Talent like this comes from pain and life experiences I can hear the fear hurt, and loneliness in that amazing voice. She is amazing.”

user6310828358327 pleaded:

“Someone… quick, make some calls. She a STAR.”

stefanied929 prayed:

“Wow, someone get her in a studio so she can share this gift with the world, please. Beautiful.”

Matt Ince was blown away:

“She made me feel every word what an incredible voice. It seemed to get better and better. I need to hear more from her. ❤️”

Angela said:

“Someone sign this beautiful soul! ❤️”

