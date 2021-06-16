A prominent young South African HIV activist recently headed online to share a video of herself absolutely killing a freestyle song

In the caption of the post, she explains that she found the beat on YouTube and made the brave and wonderful decision to do a freestyle on the melodious beat

The video received various positive responses from locals who thought she sounded absolutely amazing while doing her young freestyle

A beautiful and full-of-life HIV activist recently gave us life after she absolutely killed a freestyle song on her Twitter page. Heading online, Thembisile shared the video of herself singing the song to perfection.

Giving it a go

"Found this beat in YouTube and I thought I should do a young freestyle,"" she captioned the video of herself looking gorgeous while singing the beautifully composed song.

We all love Thembisile's voice. Images: @Thembisile_Q

Source: Twitter

The voice of an angel

Her followers absolutely loved the beautiful clip and did not fall short of words when they headed to the comment section to shower her with beautiful compliments and advice for her singing. Read a few of their comments below:

@bandla6 said:

"Beautiful voice sthandwa sami give us more of soul I think you voice is good ngala."

@seipati_lmao said:

"You were born too late. You would now be compared to so many iconic singers like Etta James... wow..you truly are amazing. Please do more of this..travel music, chill restaurant live performances..coz you truly are amazing..you have rhythm...U have what we lost."

@Ronnie_Phoenix said:

"It's amazing like your personality"

More amazing news

Briefly News also reported that a video of school children singing in class is going viral and has wowed Mzansi social media users. In the clip, one could hear the teacher’s voice giving a mathematics lesson and many are impressed with the way the lesson is delivered.

Posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the clip has attracted the online community and some wish to turn back the hands of time and head back to school.

Some users have also praised the teacher's creativity but some jokingly believe the voice is that of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Briefly takes a look at some of the comments made about the clip.

Source: Briefly.co.za