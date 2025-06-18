A South African content creator shared a funny video of himself sitting alone on an empty plane after claiming he decided to take a flight to Zimbabwe

Sifiso Kubheka from KwaZulu-Natal joked about being the only passenger on board, suggesting nobody else wanted to travel to the neighbouring country

The viral video sparked conversations about Zimbabwe and why people would avoid the country

A young man shared a funny video of himself in an empty plane, joking that he was going to Zimbabwe. Images: @Sgazoh

Source: Facebook

A South African man has gone viral after sharing a hilarious video of himself sitting alone on what appears to be an empty plane.

Content creator Sifiso Kubheka, known as @Sgazoh on social media, posted the amusing clip on the 18th of June, showing himself as the sole passenger on a flight. The managing director of Smartphone Avenue from Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, filmed himself panning the camera across rows of empty seats before making a tongue-in-cheek comment about his travel plans.

In the video, Sifiso joked that he had decided to take a flight to Zimbabwe and ended up being the only passenger on board. The empty plane provided the perfect setup for his comedic content, as he played into the stereotype that nobody wants to visit Zimbabwe. The video was meant as a joke for entertainment purposes, with the empty seats serving as the punchline to his Zimbabwe travel joke.

The humour in Sifiso's video stems from the perception that Zimbabwe isn't a popular tourist destination, but the reality might surprise many people.

A man from Hillcrest shared a funny video of himself in an empty plane. Images: @Sgazoh

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Social media users found Sifiso's empty plane joke hilarious and shared their funny observations:

@denzellarsen joked:

"So if you got there late, they were going to wait for you 😭😂😂"

@rahelmasira suggested:

"Others booked in first class buthy 😂... You were the only one in economy😭"

@siphiwemguni pointed out:

"Did you notice that the seat cover has a name? Or you just wanted to say something about Zimbabwe and forgot."

@mshiyimicia teased:

"Imagine if it crashes 😭😭 Only you bro... I'm joking!"

@amandaditlaleloselamolela laughed:

"OMG this is soooo hilarious 😂😂"

@Snenhlanhla Khethokuhle Mofokeng said:

"At least you got the normal-sized plane. 😂😂😂😂"

Growing tourism sector in Zimbabwe

According to the International Trade Administration, Zimbabwe's tourism sector generated $911 million in 2022 compared to just $397 million in 2021, showing huge growth potential. The government has been supporting investment in tourism by offering tax incentives and duty-free imports for hotels, restaurants, and safari operators. Investment in the tourism sector grew by 120 percent from $142 million in 2021 to $313 million in 2022.

Victoria Falls has been designated as a Tourism Special Economic Zone, and the government has upgraded the airport runway to accommodate larger aircraft. However, the country still faces challenges with outdated infrastructure that needs rehabilitation.

Top tourist destinations in Zimbabwe

Planning a trip to Zimbabwe? Here are other stunning tourist destinations in Zimbabwe that South African travellers can explore. Each offers unique scenery, rich history, and unforgettable wildlife experiences.

1. Hwange National Park: The country’s largest game reserve, famed for its massive elephant herds, Big Five sightings, and over 400 bird species.

2. Mana Pools National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its walking safaris, canoeing on the Zambezi, and game-rich floodplains.

3. Matobo National Park: This destination is also a UNESCO-protected site with dramatic granite kopjes, ancient rock art, and significant rhino populations.

4. Great Zimbabwe Ruins: Africa’s largest stone-built medieval city, a site steeped in history between the 11th and 15th centuries.

5. Nyanga National Park: Set in the scenic Eastern Highlands, boasting Zimbabwe’s highest peak, rivers, waterfalls, and misty, rolling hills.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Hilary Sekgota, Human Interest HOD at Briefly News, contributed to this article.

Source: Briefly News