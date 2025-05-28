DJ Fresh sparked debate about foreign nationals in South Africa after a viral video in which he highlighted how Zimbabweans and Afrikaaners dominate handyman services like plumbing and gate repairs

Mzansi reactions were mixed, with some criticising DJ Fresh for referring to our people despite being Botswana-born, while others praised Zimbabweans for their work ethic and skill

Social media users shared personal experiences with Zimbabwean service providers, with many commending their honesty and dedication

DJ Fresh sparked a heated conversation about foreign nationals in South Africa when he spoke about Zimbabwean immigrants in a viral video. The star's video started a conversation about his nationality.

DJ Fresh's view on immigrants divides Mzansi

We all know the conversation about foreign nationals, especially Zimbabweans, taking jobs meant for South African citizens has been a hot topic for decades. South Africans have been arguing that foreigners need to go back to their countries and stop burdening the South African economy.

Zimbabweans have been coming to SA for greener pastures due to economic hardships in the country. Some celebs with Zimbabwean heritage have been dominating the SA entertainment industry.

A video of DJ Fresh discussing how Zimbabweans have dominated different sectors in South Africa was shared on TikTok by @julia_celeb_reports. In the video, the DJ noted how he always gets a Zimbabwean or Afrikaaner service provider whenever he needs something fixed at his home.

He also added that he does not blame the Zimbabweans doing the handyman jobs, because the locals cannot do it themselves. He said:

"When I have problems with my gate, electricity or plumbing, and I Google plumber, electrician or gate repairs, when I call, it's either a Zimbabwean or an Afrikaaner man who will answer to come and fix anything that needs fixing at the house. That is the problem, and I am not going to blame the Zimbabweans for that. Why is it that our people cannot do it themselves?"

SA reacts to DJ Fresh's statement

South Africans on social media shared their thoughts on the star's video. Some even fired shots at the DJ, saying he is a foreigner from Botswana. Others said DJ Fresh was supporting the foreigners because he gets gigs in their country, like fellow SA artists.

Some Zimbabweans in South Africa showed the DJ some love.

@Vumile Nxusani said:

"What do you mean by our people, because you are also a foreigner, DJ Fresh, you are from Botswana."

@user7808373078265 commented:

"Why are you saying 'our people' DJ Fresh? Are you not from Botswana?"

@Erasmus mbongiseni Nkambule

"DJ Fresh always gets bookings for gigs there that in those countries like Zimbabwe, so that is why they protect those people."

@Trinity Makopa wrote:

Zimbabwean nationals living in SA with hand skills, let's gather here and show some love to the greatest DJ."

@Nono Khumalo added:

"I recently got my fridge fixed by a Zimbabwean, and I didn't know until he mentioned that he was from Zim."

@Mikky said:

"Zimbabweans are very talented and they work hard, even on Sundays, they do their work honestly."

