DJ Tira announced an upcoming concert in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, this weekend, where he will perform alongside the Qwabe Twins

Social media users joked about his history of losing important items, recalling the $1000 reward he offered for his lost passport after a Gwanda show

Supporters warmly welcomed him but humorously advised him to safeguard his passport this time to avoid any drama

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Tira's Zimbabwean fans and followers are in for a special treat as the star has announced that he has an upcoming concert in the country's second-largest city, Bulawayo.

DJ Tira was trolled by fans for losing his passport in Zimbabwe. Image: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images and @djtira

Source: UGC

DJ Tira announces Zim concert

Award-winning South African musician and producer DJ Tira has announced that he will perform in Zimbabwe alongside the Qwabe Twins this coming weekend. Taking to his Facebook page, the star proudly embraced his Zim name as he promised his fans a night of Qqom and Afro-pop. The post read:

"Bulawayo Zimbabwe this Saturday 🥳🥳🥳 Mr Marufu is coming home with Q Twins 🕺🏾"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans troll DJ Tira over his lost passport

Social media users could not help but joke about DJ Tira's lost passport. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker made headlines when he offered a $1000 reward to anyone who could find his passport when he lost it after a show in Gwanda.

The star always loses important items and offers cash rewards to people who find them. He also gave R5k to an Uber driver, who gave him back his G-Wagon key.

@C H R I S said:

"Don't lose your passport again Tira tiro 🤷🤷"

@Phillip Matika commented:

"This time please make sure that you put your valuable passport in a safe place. This time we don't what any drama again Mr Marufu Aka Dj Tira. Remember Zimbabwe is home to everyone. Warm Welcome home Mr Marufu Dj Tira the Dubarn Finest and the beautiful Q twins."

@Juliet Gandidzanwa added:

"Keep ur passport safe this time we don't want to hear stories ka Bulawayo."

@Praymore Ncube wrote:

"This time we won't steal your passport."

DJ Tira has announced his upcoming Zim concert. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Luthuli Dlamini returns to Zimbabwe after 20 years in SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular actor Luthuli Dlamini has reconnected with his Zimbabwean roots. Pictures of the star in his homeland with his loved ones have gone viral on social media.

Luthuli Dlamini is retracing his Zimbabwean roots after reports that he was failing to make ends meet in South Africa. The seasoned actor made headlines on social media following reports that he was homeless.

Source: Briefly News