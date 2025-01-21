Luthuli Dlamini reconnected with his Zimbabwean roots after 20 years, visiting his family and sharing viral pictures on social media

The actor, previously rumoured to be struggling financially in South Africa, dismissed claims of being homeless and assured fans of his well-being

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, some attributing his return to financial challenges while others celebrated his reconnection with his homeland

Popular actor Luthuli Dlamini has reconnected with his Zimbabwean roots. Pictures of the star in his homeland with his loved ones have gone viral on social media.

Luthuli Dlamini has returned to his home country, Zimbabwe. Image: @luthulidlamini

Source: Instagram

Luthuli Dlamini returns to Zimbabwe

Luthuli Dlamini is retracing his Zimbabwean roots after reports that he was failing to make ends meet in South Africa. The seasoned actor made headlines on social media following reports that he was homeless. He later poured cold water on the allegations and assured concerned fans he was doing well.

According to a post shared on X by @crimewatchzw the actor is currently visiting his family in Zimbabwe after 20 years apart. The pictures show the Dlamini handing out with his family members. Part of the post read:

"Top Zimbabwean-born actor Luthuli Dlamini has reconnected with his roots after 20 years and is currently in Zimbabwe with his family."

Mzansi reacts to Luthuli Dlamini returning to Zimbabwe

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news of Luthuli Dlamini reconnecting with his roots. Many joked that he only went back because of his reported financial situation.

@Oracle5152 said:

"He was going crazy when he was this side. He had to go back home."

@UTD_rgz wrote:

"They think of going home when the career is falling not when they're at peak."

@justnyoo added:

"The only Zimbabwean we see as us."

@Makorokoto2 said:

"He goes home after he has been cleaned by women, and he is broke 😂😂. Probably crossed the Limpopo river in crocodile back, devera ngwenya 😂😂"

Luthuli Dlamini is reconnecting with his family in Zimbabwe. Image: @crimewatchzw/ X

Source: Twitter

