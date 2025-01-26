Award-winning actor Sello Maake KaNcube has reportedly sold the luxury vehicle without telling his estranged wife

According to media reports the thespian has also told Mbewe to resign from their two companies

The talented actor and the businesswoman shocked Mzansi in 2024 when they announced their divorce

Blood and Water actor Sello Maake KaNcube, who recently made headlines when he shared explosive details about his troubled marriage has allegedly sold his car without informing his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe.

The actor and the businesswoman who were head over heels in love in 2023 also shocked Mzansi and their loved ones in late 2024 when they announced their divorce.

Sunday World reports that the Skeem Saam actor sold the luxury vehicle that formed part of the estate he is supposed to divide with his estranged wife Pearl Mbewe.

South Africans react to their divorce

MDNnewss reported on social media in November 2024 that the Maake KaNcube and Mbewe are splitting.

@womenof_world said:

"Wow, the drama between Sello Maake KaNcube and Pearl Mbewe is something else! Sello says he’s never been the problem, and Pearl’s calling him a maniac, saying she needed a break. Dirty laundry has been aired and another divorce is on the table. What's going on with our celebs?"

@AmukelaniMoyani replied:

"I think there are people who are not meant for marriage, like Sello."

@PressPlaySA wrote:

"Being controlled and broken by a girl half your age is just wild. You marry young ones or old ones kuyafana nje" (it's all the same).

@Bhelekazi_13 responded:

"He needs to stop ngabo Mboweni and Mbewe and try abo Dlamini manje. There is something engamfuni kubo Mb surnames."

@Stapura2024 replied:

"See why it's important to date younger girls but marry your age mates? @letoyamakhene @blackcoffee15d are some!"

Pearl Mbewe apologises

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Sello Maake KaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe apologised to the actor.

Mbewe issued an apology after exposing the former Generations actor's alleged infidelity on social media in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The businesswoman also apologised to her loved ones and acknowledged that her actions might have caused them pain.

