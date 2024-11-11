Sello Maake ka Ncube and his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, have publicly shared explosive details about their troubled marriage

The Blood & Water actor claims he filed a protection order against Pearl, which she allegedly refused to sign

Pearl countered with accusations, describing Sello as a jealous, controlling maniac and recounting incidents where she felt her privacy was violated

Yoh! Sello Maake ka Ncube and his wife Pearl Mbewe are airing their dirty laundry following the end of their marriage. The couple, currently not seeing eye to eye, has revealed some shocking secrets about their lives together.

Sello Maake ka Ncube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe, share explosive secrets. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Sello Maake ka Ncube and Pearl reveal shocking secrets

There is trouble in Sello Maake ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe's paradise. The couple, going back and forth on social media, allegedly exposed what had been happening behind closed doors.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about their complicated divorce, the Blood & Water actor said he got a protection order against his wife of three years, but she refused to sign the papers.

"She took the protection order, read it and threw it on the floor, saying she was not going to sign it. Then told me she would ‘show me a ghost."

Pearl Mbewe makes damning allegations against Sello

Pearl Mbewe also made some shocking allegations against her former husband. She accused the star of being a jealous and controlling man. She said:

"He is a jealous man, he is controlling, he is a maniac. I’m the one who said to him, I need a breather. He woke me up naked in my bedroom. I woke up, and these men were having a field day in my house."

Sello Maake kaNcube accuses his wife of cheating with Lebo Keswa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake kaNcube has openly admitted that his marriage to Pearl Mbewe was far from what it seemed. The actor said he was determined to make his marriage work because he did not want to be judged.

Lebo Keswa revealed that Sello Maake kaNcube had also accused her of getting in between him and his wife. Pearl Mbewe also gave her side of the story after Sello Maake kaNcube turned to the law over their issues.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News