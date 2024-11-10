Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife Pearl Mbewe are having a public split after the actor detailed their marital problems

The iconic face in South African entertainment, Sello Maake kaNcube, opened up about his allegedly abusive marriage to Pearl Mbewe

Lebo Keswa was also dragged into the couple's bitter interactions as Sello Maake kaNcube levelled serious accusations against her

Sello Maake kaNcube has openly admitted that his marriage to Pearl Mbewe was far from what it seemed. The actor said he was determined to make his marriage work because he did not want to be judged.

Sello Maake kaNcube served Lebo Keswa and Peal Mbewe with protection orders reportedly accusing them of having an affair. Image: @Lebo_PulumoM / X / @pearlmaakekancube/ @sellomkn / Instagram

Lebo Keswa revealed that Sello Maake kaNcube had also accused her of getting in between him and his wife. Pearl Mbewe also gave her side of the story after Sello Maake kaNcube turned to the law over their issues.

Pearl Mbewe and Sello Maake kaNcube clash

According to TshisaLIVE, Sello said he was in an unhappy marriage, and his wife, Pearl, used social media to make it look like they were couple goals. He said:

“I have never been a problem in my marriage. My wife has been the problem. She was managing the social media. I was presented as someone who was happily married when actually I lived a life of hell.”

Pearl was served with a protection order on 9 November 2024. Speaking to Sunday World, Pearl said she would not be signing any protection order because it was not presented to her properly and said Sello is " jealous man, he is controlling, he is a maniac. I’m the one who said to him, I need a breather.”

Sello Maake kaNcube turns on Lebo Keswa

In a post on X, Lebo revealed that the actor had come to her home to serve her with a protection order. She said that the order was because Sello was convinced that she was having an affair with his wife. Lebo said:

“Sello Maake KaNcube is a despicable and obnoxious human being. He has put his so-called wife through so much. No, I do not sleep with her, but will I come out with guns blazing to protect her and tell her story.”

Sello Maake kaNcube responds to Lebo Keswa's interview request

Briefly News previously reported that Lebohang 'Lebo' Keswa is eyeing the Ncubes to join her debut show on My Journey, but the actor's response was hilarious.

Lebo Keswa is set to debut her podcast, My Journey, and she already has her first guests in mind. She has her eyes set on Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube.

In a post where Mbewe was gushing over her man, Lebo made the request.

