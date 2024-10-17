Sello Maake kaNcube and Wife Pearl Celebrate 4th Anniversary: “You Are the Light of My Life”
- Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife Pearl recently celebrated their fourth anniversary
- The lovebirds exchanged the sweetest anniversary messages and had their followers in their feelings
- Social media users celebrated the couple's special day and admired their love story
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Sello Maake kaNcube celebrated another year of marriage bliss with his gorgeous wife, Pearl.
Sello and Pearl Maake kaNcube celebrate anniversary
It's a special day for one of Mzansi's favourite lovebirds, Sello and Pearl Maake kaNcube, as they mark another year of marriage.
On their fourth wedding anniversary, the pair exchanged heartfelt messages expressing their undying love for one another.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Taking to her Instagram page, Pearl doted on her man for being an "exceptional husband and father":
"I would love to express my deepest admiration for you as a remarkable human being and an exceptional husband and father. It would be an understatement to say that you are a master in moulding me and our marriage. Don’t tire any time soon, I beg."
Meanwhile, Sello thanked his queen for walking this journey with him despite the tabloid drama:
"I’m glad you held on and are still holding on. I’m here for you, the queen of my life! Here is to the next four years and beyond. You are the light of my life. I knew God’s love when he brought you into my life!"
Mzansi shows love to Sello and Pearl Maake kaNcube
Netizens can't get enough of the couple's love story:
pulengmagape said:
"How sweet! Happy anniversary to you both. I wish you many more years of love and togetherness."
noksmbobo blessed the couple:
"May Jesus be the centre of your marriage": SA congratulates Manie Libbok after marrying best friend
"Happy anniversary to you both. May your love flourish and continue to be a testimony of God's blessings and unwavering love."
seitebogengnkitseng wrote:
"Love is beautiful! I love authentic love, and yours is just that! Happy anniversary to you guys."
6602lillian posted:
"Happy anniversary to you!"
sisbongimlotshwa responded:
"Happy anniversary! Here to more lessons that make us stronger."
Nomsa Buthelezi celebrates anniversary
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nomsa Buthelezi and her wife celebrating their wedding anniversary.
The TV personality shared throwback pictures from their traditional wedding and expressed her admiration for her wife.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za