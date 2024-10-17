Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife Pearl recently celebrated their fourth anniversary

The lovebirds exchanged the sweetest anniversary messages and had their followers in their feelings

Social media users celebrated the couple's special day and admired their love story

Sello and Pearl Maake kaNcube celebrated their fourth anniversary. Image: pearlmaakekancube

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake kaNcube celebrated another year of marriage bliss with his gorgeous wife, Pearl.

Sello and Pearl Maake kaNcube celebrate anniversary

It's a special day for one of Mzansi's favourite lovebirds, Sello and Pearl Maake kaNcube, as they mark another year of marriage.

On their fourth wedding anniversary, the pair exchanged heartfelt messages expressing their undying love for one another.

Taking to her Instagram page, Pearl doted on her man for being an "exceptional husband and father":

"I would love to express my deepest admiration for you as a remarkable human being and an exceptional husband and father. It would be an understatement to say that you are a master in moulding me and our marriage. Don’t tire any time soon, I beg."

Meanwhile, Sello thanked his queen for walking this journey with him despite the tabloid drama:

"I’m glad you held on and are still holding on. I’m here for you, the queen of my life! Here is to the next four years and beyond. You are the light of my life. I knew God’s love when he brought you into my life!"

Mzansi shows love to Sello and Pearl Maake kaNcube

Netizens can't get enough of the couple's love story:

pulengmagape said:

"How sweet! Happy anniversary to you both. I wish you many more years of love and togetherness."

noksmbobo blessed the couple:

"Happy anniversary to you both. May your love flourish and continue to be a testimony of God's blessings and unwavering love."

seitebogengnkitseng wrote:

"Love is beautiful! I love authentic love, and yours is just that! Happy anniversary to you guys."

6602lillian posted:

"Happy anniversary to you!"

sisbongimlotshwa responded:

"Happy anniversary! Here to more lessons that make us stronger."

