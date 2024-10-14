Eastern Cape-born singer Msaki will be celebrating ten years in the music industry with a show that will be held in Pretoria

The singer with many classic hits is one of the most loved artists in the country who has grown to master her skill as the years passed

Her upcoming show will feature some of the artists she's worked with to create award-winning hits

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Singer Msaki will host a concert celebrating ten years in the music industry. Image: Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

One of the most recognised female vocalists, Msaki, will host a show at Tswane's Sun Bet Arena to celebrate a milestone in the entertainment industry.

The artist who has given us classics such as Ubomi Abumanga, Khusela, and many more will host a Camagu Symphony concert on December 12th at the 8,500-capacity arena.

Msaki shares details on her show

The singer shares that the concert is her way of thanking her supporters for their undying love shown to her through the years while speaking with the Daily Sun.

"Camagu Symphony is my love letter to this journey and the people who've been part of it. It's about honouring the dream that I've had for myself and now, finally seeing it come to fruition," said the singer.

As mentioned in the above publication details, some big names joining her on stage include Simmy, Black Motion, and Sun E.L. Musician.

On her Instagram, Msaki invited her supporters in a post captioned:

"It’s been an incredible 10 years of music and magic with you. On the 12th of December, join me for Camagu in Symphony—a night of gratitude and celebration🙏🏾✨."

See the post below:

The singer's followers promise her support

The songstress' music lovers could not contain their excitement after seeing her post and took time to comment on her feed:

User @nombulelogwanya commented:

"It's a yes, Mos Def for me... Masiyeni."

User @moesuttle added:

"Can’t believe it’s been 10 years. It feels like yesterday when your on the streets performing to get funds to release Zanelisa: How the Water Moves 🥺❤️."

User @candice_bulule asked:

"@msaki_za Oh my word! Do I have to travel out of Durban to be graced by Msaki's performance? If that what it takes! 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️/"

User @dj_toxicm said:

"Well deserved🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥nothing but 10 years of hits From Love Colour Spin to Khusela🔥🔥🔥."

K.O. to celebrate his first album's tenth year

In another Briefly News article, rapper K.O. will celebrate a decade since releasing his solo debut album, Skhanda Republic.

The artist will host a show featuring Big Zulu, Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest and many more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News