A lady in Durban was overjoyed as she took to social media to showcase how her co-workers celebrated her big win

In the video, one can see how an image of the lady was displayed on the office screen, and it gained massive traction

People reacted to hun's clip as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

One woman in Umhlanga went viral on social media after her workmates celebrated her big girl purchase in style.

A woman's co-workers celebrated her buying a car in a TikTok video. Image: @anele_msomi

Woman's company celebrates her buying a car

The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @anele_msomi, revealed that she was working from home when she received a call from management to inform her that her picture of when she purchased a brand new car was displayed on the company's screen.

The TikTok video shows how her colleagues cheered her on as they celebrated their co-worker's big milestone.

@anele_msomi's footage caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

South Africans shared the woman's excitement

The online community loved the lady's content as they flocked to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Khanyisa said:

"A healthy work environment."

Kile added:

"This is so sweet. Congratulations."

Miss SS wrote:

"Concentrix is always on the positive side."

@wendy_mgojini expressed:

"Congratulations bby, Puuu Puuu puuu."

SazaneNyabus shared:

"Yabona concentrix, ayi mfana Woolworths of call centres lona mfana. Ive never workes in such a healthy environment ngisho canteen yakhona mfana weeh….congratulations sis."

To which the babe responded by saying:

"Mfethu, it definitely is; I’ll forever be grateful."

