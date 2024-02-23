A young woman was grateful after she bagged herself a new white Kia Picanto as a first ride

The lady took to TikTok to show off her achievement, she was over the moon about her wheels

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A woman beamed with excitement after she bought her first car. Images: @mpumiiradebe/ TikTok, @bhunganiomuhle/ Instagram

A woman who beamed with excitement over her new car was captured in a TikTok video.

@mpumiiradebe uploaded the cute moment. In the clip, the lady is dressed for the occasion, wearing a comfy white dress while holding a J.C. Le Roux champagne. The car was uncovered behind her; it was a white Kia Picanto - as cute as the owner itself.

The lady screamed out of her lungs with excitement, she was also ululating and going around her car, admiring it as she should.

Another part captured her getting into the driver's seat, getting a feel of her new baby. She couldn't hold back her tears due to excitement. The lady thanked the most high - God.

"Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo." (God is always great)

Woman emotional over a new car

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers shared the woman's excitement

The video garnered over 30k likes, with many online users showering the woman with love and congratulatory messages.

@TEDDY-TheBoom❤️ shared:

"I'm also buying kia rio on Sunday... Goosebumps are all over . Congratulations babe."

@Handipha advised:

"Guys if u find yourself buying a car, please celebrate, yeyi that's a great achievement ❤❤❤Congratulations baby❤."

@liralee94 loved:

"Another day of crying with a stranger ."

@Thulow✨♥️ felt proud:

"Congratulations bun♥️."

@Nonjabulo Sithole celebrated:

"We win congratulations mbokodo"

@khethelo_masango stanned:

"Awwww Mpumi congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Woman gets news Kia Picanto with mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who picked up her brand-new Kia Picanto with her mother.

TikTok user @phindile_mjoli's video captured viewers' hearts, with many commenting on the joyous and celebratory moment between the mother-daughter duo. In the video, the mother sings and ululates excitedly as her daughter drives her new car out of the dealership. Netizens loved the moment.

Briefly News