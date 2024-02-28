A South African woman unveiled how she renovated her daughter's bedroom by giving it a makeover

In the video, the young mom can be seen replacing her child's bedsheets, and the room looks neat and well-organised with modern designs

Social media users were impressed by the stunner's final outcome as they flocked to her comments to gush over her baby's room

A woman took to TikTok to showcase how she renovated her child's room, which left peeps in awe.

A South African lady gave her daughter's bedroom a makeover in a TikTok video. Image:@trydahrajkumar

Woman transforms her baby girl's bedroom

A video shared by @trydahrajkumar on TikTok shows the young lady making her little girl's bed. As the video progressed, the woman could be seen changing the bedsheets she had purchased from Jet Home and replacing them with clean pink duvets. She also placed some teddy bears on the bed. @trydahrajkumar showed off her child's nightstand, where she had a purple limp.

The bedroom was painted grey, and a rainbow portrait hung on the wall. The curtains were pink with cartoon characters to match the room's aesthetic.

Taking to TikTok, the lady said the following in her caption:

"Decided to spice up my daughter’s room. Bedroom makeover for my princess."

The video attracted 71K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform.

Mzansi, in awe of the baby girl's bedroom makeover

People were impressed by the lady's house as they rushed to the comments to express their opinions, while others gushed over her home, saying

071lerato said:

"Yooo...the way I love unicorn everything ya my baby it's all about."

Chrissie added:

"This is so cute."

Melbel051 simply said:

"Looks lovely."

Sharon_Absolon wrote:

"Beautiful Mom."

Yt | living_with_Mbali commented:

"This is such a beautiful room. I’m definitely saving this for inspiration."

