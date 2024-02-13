A South African woman took to social media and shared pictures of her one room without fancy interior designs

The lady revealed that she was afraid to move out and start a new life, and online users praised her for being brave

The online community was touched as they rushed to her comments to share their stories of starting a fresh

One woman took to her Facebook account and shared her humble beginnings in a one-room apartment.

A South African woman shared how her one-room currently looks in a Facebook group chat. Image:@Tshegofatso Pretty Selepe

Source: Facebook

Mzansi lady shows off her humble abode

Tshegofatso Pretty Selepe posted pictures of the room on a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The young lady also revealed in her captions that she just moved in and was afraid to make this critical decision.

Her living space had a bed, suitcase, bucket and her shoes. The lady on the path of being independent wowed online users as they were encouraged by her bold move to post her home in such a state. Netizens loved how neat the room looked.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Take a look at the post:

Inside the lady's house. Image: Tshegofatso Pretty Selepe

Source: Facebook

Peeps showed the woman love

The post attracted over 5k likes and many comments. Online users flocked to her comments to send heartfelt messages to the young lady.

Katushtush Velly shared:

"It's Never too late to start a fresh.... I also started fresh... we are in this together."

Masiziva Rue said:

"Is very Big congratulations dear well, start."

Essential Folix wrote:

"Wooooow don't worry..u will get there...I'm also sleeping on the floor, but I'm getting there."

Mxolosi Mabizela commented:

"Congratulations to you will have peace of mind."

Dee Mathebula added:

"The first step is usually the hardest! Your place will be a place of love, peace and comfort."

South African woman shows pride for her humble shack

Briefly News previously reported on a profoundly moving TikTok video that has left viewers in tears; a woman took online uses inside her tiny, one-room shack and affectionately dubbed it her "small heaven."

The woman's TikTok video has resonated deeply with Mzansi and viewers worldwide as a touching reminder of the importance of gratitude and simplicity in life. The video, shared by @bennis98, begins with the woman standing outside her humble shack, radiating pride and joy. She warmly invites viewers inside, and as the camera enters her abode, it becomes evident that the space is relatively compact.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News