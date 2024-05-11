Zulu Boy aka Mxolisi Majozi became a part of uMkhonto weSizwe, and he recently talked about Jacob Zuma

Musician Zulu Boy was best known as a rapper, and his move into the political space has had tongues wagging

Zulu Boy recently talked about Jacob Zuma, who has facilitated the rise of uMkhonto weSizwe as a political party

Zulu Boy expressed how happy he is with uMkhonto weSizwe. The musical artist was raving about how Jacob Zuma has done a lot for artists.

Zulu Boy received varying reactions after he praised Jacob Zuma. The uMkhonto weSizwe leader got divided feedback over his comments.

Zulu Boy lauds Jacob Zuma

Zulu Boy is the leader of uMkhonto weSizwe Creative, and he is happy that President Jacob Zuma is dedicated to supporting South African artists. According to Sunday World, Zulu Boy said that Jacob Zumal addressed artists' concerns, which resulted in the Copyright Amendment Bill. The Bill helped to further protect the rise of artists. Zulu Boy admitted that the Fair Use law, which allows the government to use materials by artists for educational purposes without paying, was unfair.

SA react to Zulu Boy's Jacob Zuma support

Many people to say about Zulu Boy. Netizens commented that they had not heard of Zulu Boy's music in a while. Some argued that the MK party is two focused on KZN.

Mpho Walekhosi Thupe said:

"Imagine being in another Province and vote MK. You actually want Zulus to come control you. MK will only be big in KZN and Jacob Sfebe Madala Zuma will bedliza everything that's left."

Thuto Somandla argued:

"All these people saying MK is a party for amaZulu are just shallow, ignorant or denials. If you look at the history of politics in this country, you'll appreciate the fact that the nguni people, as the majority, have been at the forefront of the liberation struggle for ALL people of color. A large number of members in the EFF are Zulu speaking despite its founder being a molobedu."

Lebogang Ramaboea doubted Big Zulu:

"He is hungry this one."

Kagisho Magomo Kaygee Matsutswa agreed:

"It's all about politics of the stomach."

Klaas Nono Mabunda added:

"They don't know him. Wait until Zuma starts accepting gigs to sing and dance."

Samzen Moteru Marobela wrote:

"MK is a Zulu party. Very regional. I don't see it making changes in our country, just in KZN."

Abongile Boyzz Mpondo added:

"Unxilile uZulu Boy I mean when you are led by an 81 year old what future plans will he have for artists."

