The Economic Freedom Fighter's president, Julius Malema, said that former president Jacob never prevented them from going to Parliament

This was after the EFF was banned from attending the State of the Nation Address for disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa last year

Malema slammed Ramaphosa and accused him of being terrified of the EFF because they are fighting for equality

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, politician-related news, and Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News elections for over seven years.

Julius Malema praised Zuma for not banning the EFF during his presidential tenure. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know:

Five of the EFF's members, including Julius Malema, were banned from Parliament for the entire February month for disturbing Ramaphosa during his SONA address

The party's legal team submitted late applications, and as a result, their bid to have the suspension overturned was rejected

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

They launched another application to have the suspension set aside after losing the first bid

The Economic Freedom Fighter's president, Julius Malema, has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of being terrified of the EFF. In the same breath, he lauded former president Jacob Zuma for not banning the political party during the State Of the Nation Address.

Malema praises Zuma, slams Ramaphosa

According to TimesLIVE, Malema said that the EFF fought with Zuma on many occasions in Parliament during his tenure as president, but at no point were they ever banned. He further added that Ramaphosa is scared of the EFF and said that the real reason why the EFF was banned was because they were demanding the expropriation of land without compensation. He also claimed that Parliament hates the EFF because it is fighting for equality.

South Africans heckle the EFF

South Africans on Facebook pointed their fingers at the EFF and snubbed Malema's remarks.

Mannie Morre said:

"That didn't stop you from collaborating with the settlers, sellouts and the clever blacks calling for his fall."

Soja Man wrote:

"Malema always praises the one who is no longer there. One day he will say Ramaphosa was better."

Lynda Tyrer added:

"Most kids get sent to the naughty corner. It's obvious Malema had no discipline as a child, and he doesn't know how to behave."

Maanda Mphugana wrote:

"We are tired of creche kids."

Velocity Meme:

"Freedom of speech, freedom of choice, freedom of expression. Those were the rights you enjoyed under Zuma. Interesting that even ANC members no longer enjoy these rights in their organisation."

SA ejects Busi Mkhwebane calling for Zuma to join the EFF

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the country rejected former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane's suggestion that Zuma should join the EFF.

Mkhwebane joined the EFF after she was axed from her position as the Public Protector and suggested that Zuma would find a political home with the Red Berets.

Many South Africans declined her recommendation and grilled her for making the suggestion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News