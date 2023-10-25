Former public protector and now a member of parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters Busi Mkhwebane invited former ANC president Jacob Zuma to join the EFF

Mkhwebane pointed out that Msholozi's imprisonment was unfair and remarked that joining the Red Berets would forfeit his benefits as an ex-president

South Africans emphatically disagreed with her suggestion and added that it would be a wrong move

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

With eight years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News political writer based in Johannesburg, provided analysis of political developments and interviews with key figures in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News

SA turned down former public prosecutor Busi Mkhwebane's tip that Jacob Zuma should join the EFF. Images: Deaan Vivier/Foto24/Gallo Images and Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans rejected former Public Prosecutor Busi Mkhwebane's suggestion that the former ANC and South African president join the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Mkhwebane recently joined the party as a member of parliament after she was impeached as a public protector, causing her to lose her job. Netizens pointed out that she would not last long in the EFF because of the statements she made.

Zuma must join EFF: Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane made the statements recently when she was interviewed during an EFF podcast. Times LIVE revealed that Mkhwebane reasoned that Zuma's imprisonment was dismaying, and she did not like how the media painted him as a villain. She pointed out that she met Msholozi when she was introducing herself as the new public protector, and after that, she met him once or twice.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

She defended the former president and pointed out that his being jailed was horrible. She believed that he was put in prison and was not charged with anything. She then added that Zuma should join the EFF but would lose the benefits that come with being a former head of state. Mkhwebane was recently sacked and became the first public protector to be impeached for misconduct and incompetence.

Netizens reject Mkhwebane's suggestion

South Africans, commenting on Facebook, shut down her suggestion and shared their reasons why.

Hatlani Marhavuli Shivambu said:

“She’s dreaming. Now she’s going to fight with the CIC.”

Mafisto Mafisto added:

“Two minutes as an EFF member and you’re already talking too much like Malema.”

Trev NotNoah wrote:

“But the EFF was behind his resignation as president of the ANC and the country.”

Sechaba Motloung exclaimed:

That one is an impossible task. uBaba has retired from party politics.”

Blac-Sheep pointed out:

“She’s letting her emotions control her. Poor thing is still hurt.”

Tendani Irvin observed:

“Soon, the EFF will be a dumping bin for all the rotten ANC comrades.”

Busi Mkhwebane joins the EFF

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Busisiswe Mkhwebane joined the EFF. The former public protector shocked the nation when she joined the Red Berets, where sh found a new political home.

South Africans were taken aback by her move, especially considering that she has had a rocky past with the EFF. Julius Malema also recommended that the former ANC president Jacob Zuma joins his party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News