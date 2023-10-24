DJ Zimiphi 'Zimdollar' Biyela feared for her life and hired a private security company to be her bodyguards

The DJ hired them after she spoke live on air last month, accusing the SAPS of being trigger-happy

The star was recently slammed by the SAPS minister Bheki Cele during a funeral service of one of the NIU officers who was gunned down

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Zimdollar hired a private security company to protect her. Image: @ukhozi_fm

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter Zimdollar has hired bodyguards who take her to work and back home for her protection.

Zimdollar fears for her life

Haike, it seems like the Ukhozi FM DJ can't handle the heat anymore. The star has hired private security as her bodyguard, who will protect her as she fears for her life.

According to ZiMoja, the star hired the private security company shortly after she claimed last month that the South African Police Services (SAPS) are trigger-happy. A close source of the DJ said:

PAY ATTENTION:

"It was unexpected to see her arrive at work with bodyguards. While we're aware of her family's taxi business, the presence of bodyguards caught us off guard. It seems a bit excessive; we highly doubt the police have any reason to target or harm her."

Bheki Cele blames Zimdollar for murder of SIU officer

Speaking at Sthembiso Mazibuko's funeral, who was an SAPS National Intervention Unit officer, Minister Bheki Cele slammed Zimdollar for alluding to officers as trigger-happy.

He was referring to some of the comments she made during her radio show a few weeks back. In his speech, he said he wonders if the DJ is happy now that Mazibuko is late.

Check out the clip below:

The Ukhozi FM DJ later responded to her trolls online, sharing a video of herself on TikTok. She alluded to the trolls being hungry and that they should be fed so they could stop talking about her.

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Bheki Cele for comments at Zimdollar

In previous Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai retweeted a tweet from an X user, slamming South African men, saying they are always number one in disciplining women.

The media personality, Ntsiki Mazwai, said she doesn't want to be mixed in KZN affairs when weighing in on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News