Police Minister Bheki Cele blamed Ukhozi FM DJ Zimdollar for the death of an NIU officer in Ntuzuma

He spoke at Sthembiso Mazibuko's funeral, who was an SAPS National Intervention Unit officer

Zimdollar gave a very cheeky response that had the internet talking, with many backing her, saying the minister did not have to bash her publicly

Ukhozi FM's Zimdollar clapped back at the people talking bad about her and said they were hungry.

Radio presenter, Zimdollar had a few words for Minister Bheki Cele after blaming her for the killing of an NIU officer in Ntuzuma.

Zimdollar says her trolls are hungry

A video of Ukhozi FM DJ, Zimdollar seemingly clapping back at police minister Bheki Cele has made rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

The clip was taken from her TikTok page and was shared by @Phathizwe_RSA, and in it, Zimdollar calls out the people speaking ill of her.

She alluded to the trolls being hungry and that they should be fed so they could stop talking about her.

"If you see someone talking bad about my name, please give them some food. It's the hunger that's making them talk. They are very hungry."

Mzansi reacts to the drama

Responding to Zimdollar's response, netizens weighed in on the matter, with many siding with the DJ.

@Phathizwe_RSA observed:

"I think Bheki Cele is grasping at straws here. What uKhozi FM presenter ZimDollar actually said about the police, those views fall within the purview of protected speech. I think Bheki Cele should be the one apologizing here."

@Umzulu_Onemali asked:

"Why would she assume people are hungry? People from KZN, once they get two cents they always look down on people."

@TheDukeofOndini advised:

"She needs strong lawyers to sue Bheki Cele for defamation. That’s easy millions. I’m sure you're up for the task."

@DeeCover611 warned:

"A whole minster of police having internet wars instead dealing with serious issues. The was no need to come for this lady like that."

@rightatthecore said:

"I do not like how this is going to unfold."

Bheki Cele blames Zimdollar for murder of SIU officer

Speaking at Sthembiso Mazibuko's funeral, who was an SAPS National Intervention Unit officer, Minister Bheki Cele slammed Zimdollar for alluding to officers as trigger-happy.

He was referring to some of the comments she made during her radio show a few weeks back. In his speech, he said he wonders if the DJ is happy now that Mazibuko is late.

Watch his speech posted by @jozitube below:

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Bheki Cele for comments at Zimdollar

In previous Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai retweeted a tweet from an X user, slamming South African men saying they are always number one in disciplining women.

The media personality, Ntsiki Mazwai, said she doesn't want to be mixed in KZN affairs when weighing in on the matter.

