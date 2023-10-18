Minister of Police Bheki Cele paid homage to the family of a police officer who was killed during a shootout in Durban

The officer was part of an operation where they were arresting the suspects when they shot each other

One of the suspects who was fatally shot was on the South African Police Service's most-wanted list

Police Minister Bheki Cele paid respect to the family of a cop who was killed in a shootout in Durban. Images: South African Police Service

Police Minister Bheki Cele paid his respects to the family of a slain police officer killed in a shootout with one of the police's most wanted suspects.

The officer was killed in KwaMashu in Durban on Tuesday, 17 October, during an operation which led to the exchange of fire.

Cop killed in a shootout in Durban

According to the South African Police Service's Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the incident happened in the Ntuzuma Section. The cops were investigating and acted on the intel they received. Once they apprehended the suspects, the suspects started shooting at the cops. A shootout ensued, and Mazibuko was killed.

Four suspects were fatally wounded, and another cop was rushed to the hospital. Netshiunda mentioned that one of the suspects was on the list of the most wanted suspects after allegedly killing 12 people, some of whom were members of the Community Police Forum, in the space of one month in the areas of Durban North.

Mzansi cops broken by death

The news saddened South African police officers commenting on Facebook.

Lizalisidinga Lakho Aqhame wrote:

“My sincerest condolences to the family and colleagues! The loss of a member is not only a loss to the family but the entire nation. We have lost a hero! May the family find comfort in knowing their son departed while doing what he loved.”

Sibongakuye Preswell remarked:

“Criminals are ruthless. It seems like they declared war against the police.”

Sipho Sangweni criticised the law.

“The law is lenient. What gives criminals so much power to exchange fire with the police?”

Marietjie Swanepoel observed:

“Too little, too late. Your presence will not change the families’s lives. Why do you not do your job? Get rid of the criminals in the police, and let’s have proper law enforcement.”

Cop killed with friend in Khayelitsha

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a police sergeant was shot and killed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The officer was allegedly with his friend when two unknown men jumped out of a Quantum and opened fire, shooting them several times.

The city's MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safet, Reagan Allen, called for harsher penalties for criminals who kill police officers.

