A senior leader of the African National Congress (ANC) is in custody for allegedly beating his wife

The ANC leader in the KwaDukuza sub-region, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly assaulted his wife with a hammer following a domestic dispute on Tuesday

Mlekeleli Gcabashe was allegedly subjected to mob justice by the community before his arrest by the police

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The former sub-regional secretary of the ANC in KwaDukuza, Mlekeleli Gcabashe, is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly assaulting his wife with a hammer during a domestic dispute. The ANC leader has reportedly been in custody since Tuesday, 15 July.

Mlekeleli Gcabashe allegedly assaulted his wife with a hammer. Image: ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

What happened between Gcabashe and his wife?

According to the SundayWorld, Gcabashe allegedly got upset and used a hammer to assault his wife. The incident allegedly occurred in town in full view of the public. The community reportedly took matters into their own hands and assaulted the manager of the disaster department of KwaDukuza local municipality. It is alleged that Gcabashe was severely beaten and saved by the arrival of the police.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed the incident and said that SAPS in KwaDukuza arrested a man on attempted murder charges. Police said that the woman was allegedly assaulted by a suspect known to her. The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Suspect assaulted by community

Police confirmed that the incident occurred on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, on King Shaka Street, KwaDukuza. Colonel Robert Netshiunda told SundayWorld that the suspect was allegedly assaulted by the community and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

ANC regional task team coordinator Nkosenhle Mngadi confirmed the incident and said they want answers from Gcabashe. Mngadi said that all members of the ANC are expected to uphold the values of dignity, respect and protection of human rights.

Mngadi said that due process will follow. The KwaDukuza municipality said that the incident happened outside working hours.

Gcabashe was arrested after allegedly assaulting his wife with a hammer. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Netizens shared their opinions regarding the incident.

@CastleLarger said:

"What kind of rage is this??? No matter what the argument is about find a way to leave your house and go cool down somewhere."

@mo4_lo said:

"A whole hammer?"

@Tom47096338 said:

"Ironically he’s a leader in the ANC government, the same ANC government claiming to be fighting GBV."

@Msengana1 said:

"Stark difference between DIY and DV."

@BrilliantM33766 said:

"I wouldn't be surprised if was on white powder they're pushing in that drug cartel they're in."

@Hobote28 said:

"He is from @MYANC now this is not shocking. They seem to think laws does apply to them and they lack morals and ethics."

@MinnaarBradly said:

"Anc is the mafia. This is mafia behavior, we shouldn't be suprised."

@nkabindenm said:

"ANC criminals are very dangerous to the whole society."

KZN man denied bail for killing gospel-singing wife

In another Briefly News report, a KZN man was denied bail at a Pietermaritzburg court for shooting his estranged gospel singer wife 12 times. It is reported that the shooting was caused by an altercation that started over her choice of clothes.

The presiding judge said granting the accused bail would cause outrage and shock in the community.

Source: Briefly News