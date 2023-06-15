A KwaZulu-Natal court has denied Ian Rawlins' application for bail, after growing calls to have him detained for allegedly killing his wife

Witnesses say Delana Rawlins was shot dead over 12 times by her estranged husband after an altercation over an outfit a day before Mother's Day

Ian had previously said that he will not plead guilty as he claims that he cannot endanger his family as he and his wife were progressively fixing things

Protestors were picketing outside of the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate Court where the husband of slain gospel singer Ian Rawlins was denied bail. Images: Keep The Energy, Melanie Vertuin

PIETERMARITZBURG - The bail hearing for Ian Rawlins, husband of slain gospel singer Delana Rawlins has been denied by presiding Magistrate Nitesh Binnesarie.

Rawlins is set to appear in court on 19 July 19 further investigation, postmortem results, ballistic evidence, and for witness statements to be obtained.

It is believed that Delena was killed over her choice of clothing

According to witnesses, Ian shot his estranged wife 12 times on 13 May in a car. It is believed that Delana had attended an Ashburton family function in an outfit that sparked an altercation with her husband.

Delana was driven back home to change her attire, but the driver of the car claims he was tricked by the accused to stop his car. The accused ultimately dragged the deceased along the ground, TheWitness reported:

"The two witnesses intervened and took the deceased into the car and she was now sitting in the front seat. The accused went to his car, came back and knocked on the driver’s window instructing him to open because he wanted the house key from the deceased.

"As the driver turned to ask the deceased about the key, he started hearing gunshots that were coming from the accused."

Delana's friends and family fear for their lives, and protestors demand no bail for the accused

The court was packed with family members, close friends, and community members, while others picketed outside the court.

EastCoastRadio reported that in previous court appearances, crowds gathered outside the courthouse calling for him to be denied bail:

Investigating officer Sergeant Mbhekiseni Ngcobo told the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate Court that he is against the accused being released on bail as he might interfere with the state witnesses who are known to him and related to him:

“We only have two state witnesses and without them we will not have enough evidence.”

Ngcobo also worries about the safety of a four-year-old child as the accused allegedly called one of the witnesses and threatened to kill the child and himself.

Magistrate delivers denied bail application verdict

TimesLIVE says the gallery burst out in joy and relief, some clapping their hands when Binnesarie said:

“This court will do all in its power to ensure the safety of this child. It is a harsh reality that she is now deprived of both parents. She is scarred emotionally and psychologically. She will never recover from this, and it will haunt her for the rest of her life.

“If released on bail, I believe this will bring a sense of shock and outrage within the community. Accordingly, your bail is refused."

Gender-based violence is a serious thorn in the society

In another Briefly News report, four victims of gender-based violence (GBV) shared their experiences.

The report states that it is now a norm to hear about chilling GBV cases that the president calls a pandemic, but unfortunately, after a while, the stories of women who have been killed by either their partners or random men get lost in the news cycles.

The reported stories about GBV are only a fraction of women who suffered at the hands of men in South Africa.

