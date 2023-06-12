DJ Sumbody's longtime girlfriend Tlotlisang Moloi has broken her silence following reports that she was evicted from the late star's lavish home

DJ Sumbody's girlfriend Tlotlisang Moloi has finally broken her silence following reports that the late media personality's family threw her out of the home they shared for years.

DJ Sumbody’s girlfriend Tlotlisang has responded to rumours that she is broke. Image: @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

DJ Sumbody's girlfriend clears the air in scathing post

Social media was a buzz following a report by Sunday World which stated that the late DJ Sumbody's girlfriend of more than 13 years was thrown out of his lavish home soon after the funeral.

DJ Sumbody died in the early hours of 20 November 2022 alongside one of his bodyguards when unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at his vehicle.

According to The South African, DJ Sumbody's girlfriend Tlotlisang Moloi responded to the claims that she was struggling to make ends meet after DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sefoka's family threw her out.

Speaking in a short clip shared by the popular Instagram gossip page Maphephandaba, Moloi said she was well taken care of and had no worries. She pointed out that she did not come from a shack and that her parents are taking care of her. She said:

"Since you badly want to classify him as my boyfriend, some of your boyfriends don’t buy you anything. Some of you don’t even leave your relationships with your wigs.

"I’m so blessed to have been given a car and a house. I work also… I work, also. I’ve got a job. But, I need you guys to stop running with the narrative that she was left with nothing. There is no way in hell."

