DJ Sumbody was not just a club DJ but he also owned his own clubs. The late Amapiano artist is the brains behind the luxury Ayepyep Lifestyles in Menyln, Pretoria and Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town.

The star was gunned down in mid-November while coming from a club. He was set to host his annual all white party later that fateful morning. Even though it has been said he owned a couple of clubs around Mzansi, Briefly News takes a closer look at two of his confirmed clubs.

DJ Sumbody launches Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town

When the star launched his Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town, Mzansi celebs flew to the Mother City to support him. A-listers like Boity, Cassper Nyovest and Thuli P, among others, spent the long Easter weekend in Cape Town in April, 2021.

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker took to Instagram to share videos he took on the night the club was launched. Boity and other celebs who attended the launch partied all night long with Sumbody.

Is Ayepyep Lifestyle in Menyln owned by DJ Sumbody?

Yes, DJ Sumbody first opened the lit venue in Menyln, Pretoria before he expanded his empire. Ayepyep Lifestyle Menlyn is known across the country for hosting hip and happening gigs. Not only did DJ Sumbody own the venue, but he also rocked the DJ booth from time to time. Other celebs such as Cassper Nyovest and DJ Tira, among others have also performed at the club.

Ayepyep operations on hold after DJ Sumbody's death

Both the Ayepyep Lifestyles in Pretoria and Cape Town put their operations on hold after the DJ was gunned down. The star's employees and his family were still mourning his death when they closed doors to the public, reports News24.

The two venues opened its doors to the public again on Monday, 28 November after the DJ was laid to rest over the weekend.

MacG stays mum on DJ Sumbody's murder

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG wants nothing to do with DJ Sumbody's death. The Podcast and Chill host chose not to say anything about the brutal murder of the Ayepyep owner on the latest episode of his show.

MacG and his co-host, Sol Phenduka, are known for speaking their minds when it comes to trending celeb topis but they both said they can't discuss Sumbody's murder in detail because they want "no smoke".

ZAlebs reports that MacG said he chooses his battles wisely, adding that Sumbody's murder "sounds like some underground, mafia stuff".

