MacG surprised many of his followers when he said he doesn't want to speak about DJ Sumbody's murder in the latest episode of his show

In the recent Podcast and Chill episode, MacG and Sol Phenduka explained that they can't discuss the Ayepyep owner's murder in detail because it sounds like an underground murder

Surprised viewers of the podcast shared that MacG seemingly knows something about the Amapiano artist's murder but is scared to share it

MacG wants nothing to do with DJ Sumbody's death. The Podcast and Chill host chose not to say anything about the brutal murder of the Ayepyep owner on the latest episode of his show.

MacG and his co-host, Sol Phenduka, are known for speaking their minds when it comes to trending celeb topis but they both said they can't discuss Sumbody's murder in detail because they want "no smoke".

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker died in a hail of bullets on the morning he was supposed to host his annual all white party. DJ Sumbody was coming from a club when unknown men opened fire on his ride killing him instantly.

ZAlebs reports that MacG said he chooses his battles wisely, adding that Sumbody's murder "sounds like some underground, mafia stuff".

Tweeps react to latest episode of Podcast and Chill

The fans of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on MacG and Sol Phenduka's decision not to discuss the fatal shooting of the star.

@I_am_Maskhu said:

"Talking about knowing your place. He did well by not commenting, lol but he now left most of us curious."

@SUBS_MECH commented:

"Then he mentions kuthi he'll just deal with bo Phori and Cass, this one is a no go area."

@LihleM14 wrote:

"I haven't watched but watching this has me in stiches. MacG uthi nje Nooooo I don't wanna die."

@LebeloWelcome said:

"He wants nothing to do with it."

@Allan_2801 commented:

"Some people say the guy was into underworld happenings. people know but its not fashionable to say it."

@jctvafrica wrote:

"He knows something we don't."

@PastorSmt added:

"And he didn't even say much just mmhh!!! I want no smoke."

Cassper Nyovest breaks down in tears at DJ Sumbody's memorial

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sumbody's friends and family celebrated his life at the Lewende Woord church in Centurion on Wednesday, 23 November. The touching memorial service was attended by musicians such as Cassper Nyovest and Junior Taurus.

DJ Sumbody died in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning, 20 November. He was set to host his all white party later on the day. In his honour, attendees at his memorial rocked white outfits.

His favourite collaborator Cassper couldn't hold his tears when he spoke about his friend, reports TshisaLIVE. Sumbody and Cassper gave Mzansi a classic, Monate Mpolaye.

