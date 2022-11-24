DJ Sumbody's close friends and family celebrated his life at a heartbreaking memorial service in Centurion on Wednesday following his murder

The Ayepyep owner's friend and collaborator Cassper Nyovest wept as he said his final goodbyes to the Monate Mpolaye hitmater

In a touching letter, DJ Sumbody's wife Tsotso also said that she broke down in tears when she penned her tribute to the star who died in a hail of bullets

DJ Sumbody's friends and family celebrated his life at the Lewende Woord church in Centurion on Wednesday, 23 November. The touching memorial service was attended by musicians such as Cassper Nyovest and Junior Taurus.

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody's wife broke down in tears at his memorial service. Image: @cassperntyovest, @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

DJ Sumbody died in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning, 20 November. He was set to host his all white party later on the day. In his honour, attendees at his memorial rocked white outfits.

Cassper breaks down in tears at DJ Sumbody's memorial

Sumbody's favourite collaborator Cassper Nyovest couldn't hold his tears when he spoke about his friend, reports TshisaLIVE. Sumbody and Cassper gave Mzansi a classic, Monate Mpolaye.

In his tribute, Cassper shared that the Ayepyep owner was an old soul and very grounded. He said Sumbody was like his father and taught him a lot of things.

DJ Sumbody's wife pens heartbreaking message

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker's wife Tlotlo shared that she's gutted following her hubby's vicious murder. She said they had been in a relationship for 12 years, adding that she's grateful to have been part of his journey to success.

ZAlebs reports that Tlotlo further said she's proud of the man DJ Sumbody became, describing him as a leader in their lives. She added that tears rolled down her face when she penned the touching letter.

DJ Sumbody's producer Junior Taurus revealed that Sumbody had 50 unreleased songs that would make sure his legacy lives on.

