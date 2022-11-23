From DJ Sumbody to Riky Rick and Kuli Roberts: 5 Popular Celebrities Mzansi Has Lost So Far in the Year 2022
- Mzansi has lost a number of celebrities since 2022 began and the number keeps rising as more local A-listers continue to pass away
- South Africans are mourning the passing of DJ Sumbody, who was shot dead this November, just days after the untimely passing of Metro FM star Pearl Shongwe
- The likes of Riky Rick, Kuli Roberts and DJ Dimplez all passed away in the same month of February sending shockwaves across Mzansi
PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions
2022 has not been a good year for the local entertainment industry. The country has lost so many loved and celebrated entertainers just this year alone.
As if the deaths of celebs were not enough in 2021, South Africans have been mourning the deaths of their faves since January 2022. Some of the stars took their own lives, some were found dead at their homes, while others were victims of crime.
DJ Sumbody: All-white memorial service to be held today in honour of late Ayepyep owner and Amapiano artist
Briefly News takes a look at five celebs who made headlines across the country when news of their sudden deaths surfaced on social media.
1. DJ Sumbody fatally shot
The Ayepyep owner was gunned down on Sunday morning, 20 November. He was supposed to host his annual all white picnic later on the day. The Amapiano artist died in a hail of bullets following a drive-by shooting, reports News24.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
DJ Sumbody was coming from a club when unknown gunmen ambushed his car and fatally shot him. The star is known in Mzansi for his smash hit, Monate Mpolaye, featuring his friend Cassper Nyovest.
2. Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep
The family of the Metro FM news presenter confirmed that she passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, 8 November, reports 947. She was 35 years old when she died at her Johannesburg home.
DJ Sumbody's family finally speak on circumstances surrounding star's death, says it was an act of jealousy
Pearl, who was also a TV presenter, started her broadcasting career at YFM in 2010. Many people in Mzansi, including the EFF, SABC and Metro FM, penned touching tributes following her untimely passing.
3. Riky Rick takes his own life
Riky Rick shook the entire Mzansi when he took his own life in February. IOL reports that the rapper was battling with his mental health for a minute. Riky was not only a music producer but he was also a businessman and a fashionista.
He used to walk on the runway for top brands such as MaXhosa. Maxhosa even launched a new line honouring Riky Rick and his baby mama, Bianca Naidoo, was here for it.
4. Kuli Roberts collapses on set of show and dies
Media personality Kuli Roberts also passed away in February. The actress reportedly died on the set of a show she was filming, reports True Love. Kuli was also a journalist, a TV presenter and a radio host. She, Riky and DJ City Lytes passed away on the same month and the Mzansi entertainment industry was shook.
RIP DJ Sumbody: An interview of the 'Monate Mpolaye' hitmaker and the late Pearl Shongwe surfaces as SA mourns
5. DJ Dimplez dies after suffering brain haemorrhage
The hip-hop DJ passed away on 6 March after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The news of the club DJ's death surprised the entire country as he had just attended Riky Rick's memorial service a few days before the announcement of his death. The star was an award-winning artist and was known for throwing one of the biggest hip-hop gigs in Mzansi, Pop Bottles.
Patrick Shai dies allegedly brokenhearted
In related news, Briefly News reported that Patrick Shai allegedly died brokenhearted. According to latest reports, the veteran actor's wife was accused of cheating by some members of his family.
The news comes a few months after the thespian was put in his final place of rest after reportedly ending his own life in January. It's not clear whether he decided to take his life after finding out that his boo was not faithful to him.
Major League DJz share emotional video of Riky Rick and DJ Sumbody dancing at groove, SA reacts: "So sad"
According to ZAlebs, the former Yizo Yizo star apparently refused to sleep in his bed on the night before his lifeless body was found. The publication further revealed that Sunday World reported that Patrick died a sad man.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News