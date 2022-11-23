Mzansi has lost a number of celebrities since 2022 began and the number keeps rising as more local A-listers continue to pass away

South Africans are mourning the passing of DJ Sumbody, who was shot dead this November, just days after the untimely passing of Metro FM star Pearl Shongwe

The likes of Riky Rick, Kuli Roberts and DJ Dimplez all passed away in the same month of February sending shockwaves across Mzansi

2022 has not been a good year for the local entertainment industry. The country has lost so many loved and celebrated entertainers just this year alone.

DJ Sumbody, Riky Rick and Kuli Roberts are some of the celebs Mzansi lost in 2022.

As if the deaths of celebs were not enough in 2021, South Africans have been mourning the deaths of their faves since January 2022. Some of the stars took their own lives, some were found dead at their homes, while others were victims of crime.

Briefly News takes a look at five celebs who made headlines across the country when news of their sudden deaths surfaced on social media.

1. DJ Sumbody fatally shot

The Ayepyep owner was gunned down on Sunday morning, 20 November. He was supposed to host his annual all white picnic later on the day. The Amapiano artist died in a hail of bullets following a drive-by shooting, reports News24.

DJ Sumbody was coming from a club when unknown gunmen ambushed his car and fatally shot him. The star is known in Mzansi for his smash hit, Monate Mpolaye, featuring his friend Cassper Nyovest.

DJ Sumbody was fatally shot in November 2022.

2. Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep

The family of the Metro FM news presenter confirmed that she passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, 8 November, reports 947. She was 35 years old when she died at her Johannesburg home.

Pearl, who was also a TV presenter, started her broadcasting career at YFM in 2010. Many people in Mzansi, including the EFF, SABC and Metro FM, penned touching tributes following her untimely passing.

Pearl Shongwe passed away in her sleep in November 2022.

3. Riky Rick takes his own life

Riky Rick shook the entire Mzansi when he took his own life in February. IOL reports that the rapper was battling with his mental health for a minute. Riky was not only a music producer but he was also a businessman and a fashionista.

He used to walk on the runway for top brands such as MaXhosa. Maxhosa even launched a new line honouring Riky Rick and his baby mama, Bianca Naidoo, was here for it.

Riky Rick took his own life in February 2022.

4. Kuli Roberts collapses on set of show and dies

Media personality Kuli Roberts also passed away in February. The actress reportedly died on the set of a show she was filming, reports True Love. Kuli was also a journalist, a TV presenter and a radio host. She, Riky and DJ City Lytes passed away on the same month and the Mzansi entertainment industry was shook.

Kuli Roberts collapsed on the set of a show she was filming.

5. DJ Dimplez dies after suffering brain haemorrhage

The hip-hop DJ passed away on 6 March after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The news of the club DJ's death surprised the entire country as he had just attended Riky Rick's memorial service a few days before the announcement of his death. The star was an award-winning artist and was known for throwing one of the biggest hip-hop gigs in Mzansi, Pop Bottles.

DJ Dimplez suffered a brain haemorrhage in Mach 2022.

Patrick Shai dies allegedly brokenhearted

In related news, Briefly News reported that Patrick Shai allegedly died brokenhearted. According to latest reports, the veteran actor's wife was accused of cheating by some members of his family.

The news comes a few months after the thespian was put in his final place of rest after reportedly ending his own life in January. It's not clear whether he decided to take his life after finding out that his boo was not faithful to him.

According to ZAlebs, the former Yizo Yizo star apparently refused to sleep in his bed on the night before his lifeless body was found. The publication further revealed that Sunday World reported that Patrick died a sad man.

